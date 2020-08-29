Coronavirus News LIVE updates: COVID-19 tally goes past 34 lakh with single-day spike of 76,472 cases; death toll 62,550

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 percent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,63,972, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81 per cent in the country.There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

19 youths held for violating COVID-19 norms at Ghaziabad hotel The Excise Department here has arrested 19 youths for violating COVID-19 guidelines and consuming alcohol and hookah at a hotel, police said on Friday. Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik recovers from COVID-19, joins team in Dubai Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has recovered from COVID-19 and joined his team here ahead of the Indian Premier League after clearing two consecutive coronavirus tests. 55 more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar Fifty-five more people, including four policemen and eight inmates of a district jail, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, an official said. Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,01,67 With 2,560 fresh infections, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark on Friday, while eight more deaths were reported, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.