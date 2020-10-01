  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 63 lakh; Cinemas to reopen from Oct 15 under Unlock 5 guidelines

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 01, 2020 11:01 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 63-lakh mark with86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The recovery rate stands at 83.53 percent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to63,12,584, while the death toll climbed to98,678with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

