Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 63 lakh; Cinemas to reopen from Oct 15 under Unlock 5 guidelines

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. States and UT governments have been given the flexibility to decide on reopening schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner, and permitting social, religious and political gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, subject to certain conditions. However, the ministry said that restrictions on international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, will continue. In a statement, it said the activities permitted from October 15 in areas outside the containment zones include cinemas, theatres and multiplexes that can open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted and the SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce. Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be allowed to open for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open from October 15. The SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard. All these activities had been shut after a lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.