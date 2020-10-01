Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 63 lakh; Cinemas to reopen from Oct 15 under Unlock 5 guidelines

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 63-lakh mark with86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The recovery rate stands at 83.53 percent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to63,12,584, while the death toll climbed to98,678with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Oct 1, 2020
11:50
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,938 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally crosses 1.75 lakh
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 1,75,012 with an addition of 1,938 new cases, an official said on Thursday. Besides, the death toll rose to 4,458 after 32 patients succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, he said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the district at the start of September was 1,25,352, and the tally has now crossed 1.75 lakh, the official said. The total number of fatalities at the start of September was 3,577, which has now gone up to 4,458, he said.
Oct 1, 2020
11:33
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Scientists identify unique patterns in COVID-19 transmission in India
Researchers, including those from the Government of Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, have conducted one of the largest analysis of COVID-19 epidemiology to date, and have found that both cases and deaths due to the disease have been more heavily concentrated in the 40-69 year age group in India than is seen in high-income countries, among other trends. The study, published in the journal Science on Wednesday, assessed the disease transmission patterns in 5,75,071 individuals exposed to 84,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the two states based on data collected by tens of thousands of contact tracers. According to the scientists, including Ramanan Laxminarayan from the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics, and Policy in New Delhi, the findings offer a peek into the pandemic's trajectory in a low- and middle-income country, where most COVID-19 cases have occurred. Based on the data, the scientists said both cases and deaths in the two Indian states were concentrated in younger cohorts than expected from observations in higher-income countries. The study noted that contacts with the same age were associated with the greatest infection risk -- a pattern, which the researchers said, was strongest among children between 0-14 years of age, and among adults older than 65 years.
Oct 1, 2020
11:03
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 83,651 as 1,111 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday. Thirteen more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 713, he said. Of the fresh fatalities, four were registered in Ramgarh, two each in East Singhbhum, Koderma and Bokaro and one each in Ranchi, Palamau and Lohardaga, the official said. Ranchi district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 507, followed by East Singbhum at 113. Jharkhand now has 11,596 active COVID-19 cases, while 71,342 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 21,797 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he added.
Oct 1, 2020
10:33
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the major highlights from Thursday’s COVID-19 data by Union health ministry
- Slight increase in active cases. 264 more than the previous day. Total active cases: 9.4 lakh
- 86.8k new cases, 85.4k new recoveries and 1.18k new deaths. Total cases: 63.12 lakh; Recoveries: 52.73 lakh; Deaths: 98.68k
- India likely to cross 1 lakh total deaths by today or tomorrow
- 22 states report fall in active cases
- 14.23 lakh tests conducted yesterday. 2nd highest till date. India has conducted a total of 7.56 crore tests at 54,663 tests/million population. 3.13 crore tests conducted in September at an average of 10.42 lakh daily tests
- Kerala reports a high of 8.83k new cases. Kerala now ranks No.3 in India in active cases behind Maharashtra and Karnataka. Recovery rate in Kerala is currently the lowest in India (65.4%). Mortality rate is however one of the lowest at 0.4%.
Oct 1, 2020
10:04
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mamata asks officials not lower guard against COVID-19
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials not to lower guard despite decline in COVID-19 cases in Darjeeling hills and continue testing and tracing protocols in the region. "The situation has improved in Darjeeling and Mirik. But we need to keep a watch on the situation. We cannot lower guards, more because the festive season is coming," she said at an administrative review meeting here in Darjeeling district. Durga Puja committees should set up pandals with open spaces to prevent the spread of the virus, Banerjee said.
Oct 1, 2020
09:30
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 63 lakh; recoveries near 53 lakh
Here are the salient points from Thursday’s COVID-19 data
Active cases see an increase of 264 after falling for two consecutive days
Deaths rise by 1,181; biggest single-day increase in 12 days
Total cases rise by 86,821 & recoveries by 85,376 in last 24 hours
Total cases at 63.12 lakh, active at 9.41 lakh, recoveries at 52.73 lakh and deaths at 98,678
Total tests on a single day rise to 14.23 lakh from yesterday’s 10.86 lakh
Recovery rate rises above 83.5 percent; it’s at 83.53 percent vs yesterday’s 83.33 percent
Positivity rate slips below 15 percent; it’s at 14.90 percent vs yesterday’s level of 15.11 percent
Oct 1, 2020
09:07
Maharashtra Mission Begin Again: Restaurants, bars set to open from October 5; cinema halls, schools to remain closed
The government of Maharashtra on Wednesday issued new guidelines for easing the flow of activities in the state as part of Mission Begin Again and extended the lockdown till October 31. The state government in its fresh guidelines mentioned that schools, colleges, other educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, gyms, and auditoriums will remain closed in Maharashtra till October 31. Also, Metro rail, social /political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions, and other large congregations will remain on the prohibited list of activities.
Oct 1, 2020
08:52
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cinemas, entertainment parks permitted to reopen from Oct 15 under new guidelines by Centre; decision on schools left to states, UTs
The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. States and UT governments have been given the flexibility to decide on reopening schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner, and permitting social, religious and political gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, subject to certain conditions. However, the ministry said that restrictions on international travel, except those permitted by the Centre, will continue. In a statement, it said the activities permitted from October 15 in areas outside the containment zones include cinemas, theatres and multiplexes that can open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted and the SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce. Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be allowed to open for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open from October 15. The SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard. All these activities had been shut after a lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oct 1, 2020
08:38
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 63 lakh; recoveries top 52.5 lakh
India's COVID-19 tally stood at 62,98,124 with more than 85,000 cases added in a day, as per a PTI count at 9.30 pm on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries in a day stood at 86,223, taking the total to 52,60,641, the news agency's tally showed, while the death toll increased to 98,578, with 1,167 deaths in a day. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 62,25,763 and the death toll at 97,497. The ministry said that 51,87,825 people have so far recovered from the infection.