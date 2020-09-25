Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 58 lakh; active cases rise after 6 days of fall

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed past 58 lakh, while over 47 lakh people have recuperated from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.74 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 58,18,570 with 86,052 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries have surged to 47,56,164. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 percent. There are 9,70,116 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.67per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Sep 25, 2020
10:58
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Prisons DG tests COVID-19 positive
Director General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel has tested positive for COVID-19, jail officials said on Friday. According to a data shared by the prison authorities on September 13, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi Prisons stood at 25, including 20 jail staff. This came less than a month after the Delhi Prisons Department declared there was no active COVID-19 case among the inmates in its three jail complexes. Earlier, on August 21, the Delhi Prisons Department had stated that none of the inmates in the three jail complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli are coronavirus positive and that the pandemic situation in jails here has improved.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
10:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari tests COVID-19 positive
West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation, a health official said on Friday. The minister's mother has also contracted the disease, he said. The 49-year-old legislator from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district has isolated himself at a guest house in his constituency, while his mother has been admitted to a Kolkata-based hospital, the official said. "The minister has mild symptoms and is under home isolation," he said. Ministers Sujit Bose, Jyotipriyo Mullick and Swapan Debnath had earlier tested positive for the infection and have recovered.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
10:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pakistan reports 798 new COVID-19 cases
Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Friday reached 309,015 after 798 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours, officials said. At least seven patients died during the period, taking the COVID-19 fatalities to 6,444, while 544 patients are in critical condition, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. So far 294,740 people have fully recovered from the disease. There are 7,831 active patients in the country. Sindh reported 135,246 cases, Punjab 98,864, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,525, Islamabad 16,324, Balochistan 14,838, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,608 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,610 cases. A total of 33,44,019 tests have been conducted across the country, including a record 37,504 in the last 24 hours.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
10:10
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt relief cushions COVID-19 lockdown, fishing ban restrictions in Tamil Nadu
The impact of the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus and local restriction on fishing were to some extent cushioned by Tamil Nadu government's relief measures, efforts of fisher organisations, and individual vessel owners. Around Rs 96 crore was extended as relief to 4.8 lakh members through the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board, which gave away Rs 2,000 per head for two months for the lockdown period for fishermen, fisherwomen, allied workers and crew members, a senior official in the fisheries department said. An additional breeding season allowance of Rs 5,000 was given to each family for the ban (on fishing) period.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
09:51
#COVID_19 India Updates | Active cases increase after falling for six straight days. Total cases rise 86,052, active 3,734, recoveries 81,177 & deaths 1,141. Total tests in a single rise to 14.92 lk Vs yesterday’s 11.56 lk. Recovery rate near 82%, death rate remains at 1.59% pic.twitter.com/ywADPiyWNK
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 deaths near 1 million; total fatalities stand at 9,87,742
Today's Data Highlights
- Rise in active cases after 6 consecutive days of fall
- Record number of tests conducted yesterday. Close to 1.5 million (14.92 lakh). Previous highest 12.06 lakh on 19 September.
- 86k new cases; 81k recoveries and 1.1k deaths
- Andhra Pradesh has been reporting a fall in active cases for 15 consecutive days
- Uttar Pradesh reporting dip in active cases for 7 days in a row
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
09:25
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 58 lakh; active cases rise after 6 days of fall
COVID-19 India Updates:
Active cases increase after falling for six consecutive days
Total cases rise by 86,052, active 3,734, recoveries 81,177 and deaths 1,141
Deaths rise by more than 1,000 for consecutive 24 days
Deaths see the biggest single-day increase in last six days
Total cases at 58.18 lakh, active at 9.70 lakh, recoveries at 47.56 lakh & deaths at 92,290
Total tests in a single day at the highest level; its 14.92 lakh vs yesterday’s 11.56 lakh
Recovery rate approaches 82 percent; its 81.74 percent vs yesterday’s 81.55 percent
Positivity rate slips to 16.67 percent from 16.86 percent; death rate remains at 1.59 percent
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
09:19
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,744
The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,744 on Friday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Twenty-nine new patients were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said. Nine more people have been cured of the disease, the official said. The Union territory now has 189 active coronavirus cases, while 3,503 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
09:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID vaccine by year-end will be fastest pace for novel pathogen in history, says White House
A vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year will be the fastest pace for a novel pathogen in history, the White House said on Thursday, asserting that it has been the goal of the administration and it is still on track for that. "We do expect to have a vaccine by the end of the year. That has always been the goal and we are still on track for that," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here. It is very important what US President Donald Trump has done with regard to commercial-level manufacturing, she said. "The fact that you have scaled up to manufacture these vaccines in advance is something that this president has done, as he is a businessman and thinks through exactly how to get a safe and effective vaccine delivered at a record speed. And part of that has entailed manufacturing in advance," McEnany said.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
08:47
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19, dengue double infection treatment tricky, needs balanced approach, say Doctors
There is "no standard protocol" for treatment of patients who have contracted a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, and a very "finely balanced" approach is needed to tackle both the ailments at once, experts said on Thursday. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was shifted to LNJP Hospital on Wednesday for COVID-19 treatment, has now tested positive for dengue, perhaps the first prominent personality in the city to have been diagnosed with both infections. Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) Dr B L Sherwal said, both the diseases have no specific treatment, which makes it even difficult for treating doctors of such patients. "Both COVID-19 and dengue need symptomatic treatment and in some aspects the treatment is kind of contradictory and this tricky. In COVID-19, we inject heparin drug subcutaneously which ultimately reaches the blood stream, and this is done to prevent embolism in these patients which can prove fatal," he told PTI. Embolism is sudden blocking of an artery which can obstruct flow of oxygen, and that is why some patients get complications even after treatment, the doctor said.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
08:36
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 1,410 recoveries
Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,28,949 with the addition of 1,408 new cases on Thursday, while a higher number of 1,410 patients were discharged, the state health department said. With 14 deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state increased to 3,384, it said. At the same time, 1,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recovered cases to 1,09,211, the department said in a release. With this, the state's recovery rate rose to 84.69 percent, it said. Surat district reported the highest number of 278 new cases followed by Ahmedabad at 183. Rajkot and Vadodara also reported over 100 new cases at 147 and 133 cases, respectively.
Share:
Sep 25, 2020
08:23
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With spike in COVID cases, over 2,000 containment zones in Delhi now, shows official data
With a significant increase in COVID-19 testing, a large number of containment zones have mushroomed across the city, covering new localities and crossing the 2,000 mark, official data showed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Thursday said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases was due to the massive scaling up of testing from 20,000 tests per day previously to 60,000 tests every day at present. He also stated that experts believe Delhi has gone past the peak of its second wave of COVID-19 infection and the number of positive cases is likely to go down now due to the steps taken by the government such as increasing the number of containment zones. The chief minister said the number of containment zones has gone up from around 550 in mid August to over 2,000 now. Revenue department data showed there were 2,059 containment zones across Delhi by Wednesday. The number went up from 1,751 on September 17 to over 2,000 in just six days, implying addition of over 300 containment zones within the past one week.