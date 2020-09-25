Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 58 lakh; active cases rise after 6 days of fall

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID vaccine by year-end will be fastest pace for novel pathogen in history, says White House

A vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year will be the fastest pace for a novel pathogen in history, the White House said on Thursday, asserting that it has been the goal of the administration and it is still on track for that. "We do expect to have a vaccine by the end of the year. That has always been the goal and we are still on track for that," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here. It is very important what US President Donald Trump has done with regard to commercial-level manufacturing, she said. "The fact that you have scaled up to manufacture these vaccines in advance is something that this president has done, as he is a businessman and thinks through exactly how to get a safe and effective vaccine delivered at a record speed. And part of that has entailed manufacturing in advance," McEnany said.