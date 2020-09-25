  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 58 lakh; active cases rise after 6 days of fall

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 25, 2020 10:16 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed past 58 lakh, while over 47 lakh people have recuperated from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.74 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 58,18,570 with 86,052 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries have surged to 47,56,164. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 percent. There are 9,70,116 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.67per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement