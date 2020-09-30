  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh with 80,472 new cases; death toll at 97,497

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 30, 2020 09:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case count surged past the 62 lakh mark on Wednesday with more than 80,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The country reported 1,179 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities count to 97,497. The total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated.

