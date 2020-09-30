Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case count surged past the 62 lakh mark on Wednesday with more than 80,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The country reported 1,179 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities count to 97,497. The total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated.
Sep 30, 2020
10:11
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 3,38,43,974; death toll at 10,12,657
Sep 30, 2020
09:52
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim logs 41 new COVID positive cases
Sikkim reported 41 fresh positive cases in the past 24 hours taking its COVID-19 tally to 2,856, an official said on Tuesday. The Himalayan state now has 667 active cases, while 2,154 patients have been cured of the infection so far. The death toll due to coronavirus in Sikkim remained unchanged at 35, the official said. Of the fresh infections, 40 were registered in East Sikkim district and one in South Sikkim, he said. Sikkim has tested 49,558 samples for COVID-19 till date.
Sep 30, 2020
09:31
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2,197 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Chhattisgarh
With 2,197 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 1,10,655 and the toll to 916 on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 563 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 2,532 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,514, he said. The state now has 31,225 active cases, he said. The worst-hit Raipur district reported 456 new cases, Durg 202, Raigarh 193, Janjgir-Champa 180 and Bilaspur 109, among other districts, he said.
Sep 30, 2020
09:18
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh with 80,472 new cases; death toll at 97,497
Here are the major points from Wednesday's COVID-19 India Updates:
-Active cases fall by 7,135 today and more than 22,000 in last two days
-Increase in deaths back above 1,000 after a day of pause
-Deaths rise by 1,179; biggest single-day increase in 11 days
-Total cases rise by 80,472 and recoveries by 86,428
-Total cases at 62.25 lakh, active at 9.40 lakh, recoveries at 51.88 lakh and deaths at 97,497
-Total tests on a single day at 10.86 lakh vs yesterday’s 11.40 lakh
-Recovery rate rises to 83.33 percent from yesterday’s 82.58 percent
-Positivity rate just above 15 percent; it’s 15.11 percent vs yesterday’s 15.42 percent
Sep 30, 2020
09:01
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 3,067 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,676 on Tuesday as 3,067 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 828, a health official said. The state also registered the recovery of 3,896 patients taking the total number of people cured of the infection to 1,81,481, which is 84.14 per cent of the caseload. Of the new cases, 1,809 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,258 people tested positive for the virus during contact tracing, the official said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 555, followed by Cuttack (230) and Puri (178).
Sep 30, 2020
08:43
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Rajesh Tope criticises private hospitals, diagnostic units
Maharashtra minister for public health and family welfare Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said private hospitals and diagnostic centres have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Tope, speaking at an event organised by the western region of industry body CII, said there have been instances of these private facilities overcharging people for their services. "Private hospitals and diagnostic centres have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation in the state. "There have been several occasions where these centres and hospitals have charged exorbitantly for basic health services during the COVID-19 situation," he said. The Maharashtra government has taken various measures to cap prices of healthcare services so that people can afford them, said the minister.
Sep 30, 2020
08:26
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 62 lakh mark; recoveries higher than fresh cases
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock process. For starters, India's COVID-19 case count surged past the 62 lakh mark, as per a PTI tally on Tuesday at 9 pm. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 61,45,291 and the death toll at 96,318. The ministry said that 51,01,397 people have so far recovered from the infection. The news agency said that India's COVID-19 tally rose by 82,473 to a total of 62,13,008 cases, while the total number of deaths increased by 1,167 to a total of 97,411. It further added that the number of recoveries jumped by 85,481 to a total of 51,74,418.