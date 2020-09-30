Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh with 80,472 new cases; death toll at 97,497

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Rajesh Tope criticises private hospitals, diagnostic units

Maharashtra minister for public health and family welfare Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said private hospitals and diagnostic centres have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Tope, speaking at an event organised by the western region of industry body CII, said there have been instances of these private facilities overcharging people for their services. "Private hospitals and diagnostic centres have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation in the state. "There have been several occasions where these centres and hospitals have charged exorbitantly for basic health services during the COVID-19 situation," he said. The Maharashtra government has taken various measures to cap prices of healthcare services so that people can afford them, said the minister.