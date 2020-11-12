Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 87 lakh; active cases fall below 5 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 8.5-lakh in Karnataka
With 2,584 new cases in a day, Covid tally in Karnataka crossed 8.5-lakh to 8,53,796, including 30,743 active cases since the pandemic broke in the southern state in mid-March. Recoveries also crossed 8-lakh to 8,11,581, with 2,881 patients discharged on Tuesday across the southern state, while 23 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,453 till date," said the state health bulletin on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bengaluru registered 1,665 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,53,146, including 17,872 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,31,296, with 1,091 discharged over the last 24 hours. With eight deaths reported in a day, the city's death toll rose to 3,977 to the date. Of the 824 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 424 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 40 in Mysuru, 38 in Kalaburagi, 32 in Tumakuru and 25 in Chamarajanagara. Out of 1,10,518 tests conducted on Tuesday, 27,908 were through rapid-antigen detection and 82,610 through RT-PCR method. Positivity rate for the day was 2.33 per cent and fatality rate 0.89 per cent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 6 lakh new cases reported globally; 10,000 new deaths which is the highest yet
- USA reports a record high of 1.43 lakh new cases
- Italy crosses 1 million total cases. 10 countries have reported more than a million cases. These 10 countries account for 67% of the total cases and 63% of deaths globally.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases near 87 lakh; active cases fall below 5 lakh
Here are the salient points from today’s COVID-19 data:
Active cases fall for 40 days in a row, slip below 4.9 lakh
Recoveries increase by more than 50,000 for 2nd straight day
Recovery rate near 93 percent; it’s at 92.89 percent vs yesterday’s 92.89 percent
Mortality rate remains at 1.48 percent for six days in a row
Positivity rate slips to 5.63 percent from yesterday’s 5.73 percent
Total cases rise by 47,905; biggest single-day increase in last 5 days
Recoveries increase by 52,718 while active cases fall by 5,363
Deaths rise by more than 500 for 2nd straight day; it’s up 550
Total cases at 86.84 lakh, active 4.89 lakh, recoveries 80.66 lakh and deaths 1.28 lakh
Total testing in last 24 hours at 11.93 lakh vs previous day’s 11.53 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 claims one more life in Noida, death toll now 71
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday which pushed its death toll to 71, while the district's infection tally surged to 19,614 with 80 new cases, official data showed. Active cases came down to 1,115, the fourth highest in the state, from 1,228 the previous day, according to the data released by the state health department. As many as 195 more patients were also discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,428, the sixth highest in the state, the data showed. With 71 deaths so far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has a mortality rate of 0.36 percent. The recovery rate of patients rose to 93.95 percent. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 22,562 from 22,846 on Tuesday. The overall recoveries in the state stood at 4,73,316, while the death toll climbed to 7,281 on Wednesday, according to the data.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2,546 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to over 1.90 lakh
As many as 2,546 fresh COVID-19 infections took Haryana's caseload to 1,90,323 on Wednesday, while 25 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,960, according to a health department bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, four each were reported from Fatehabad and Hisar, and three each from Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa, among other districts, the daily bulletin said. Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (726), Faridabad (551), Hisar (236) and Sonipat (147). The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 17,421, while it has a recovery rate of 89.69 per cent, according to the bulletin.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,000 on Wednesday as 1,220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll in the state to 1,469, he said. At least 1,340 more patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,92,477, which is 95.89 percent of the state's caseload, the official said. As many as 703 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 517 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
At least 245 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 2,09,633, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 954, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh, he said. "Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients in Assam today... My deepest condolences and prayers to bereaved families and friends," Sarma said on Twitter. The current fatality ratio in the state is at 0.45 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sweden to ban sale of alcohol after 10 pm to curb COVID-19
Sweden's prime minister said Wednesday his government will present a law proposal that would ban nationwide the sale of alcohol after 10 pm in bars, restaurants and night clubs from November 20 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Stefan Lofven said that we are facing a (COVID-19) situation that risks becoming pitch-black and added that Sweden currently is risking a situation like the one we had last spring. Sweden has witnessed record numbers of new coronavirus infections in past weeks, which is burdening the country's health care system and intensive care wards.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK becomes fifth country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths
The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Figures from the British government showed that 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May. The figure took the U.K.'s total death toll in the pandemic to 50,365. The U.K, which has persisted in having the most virus-related deaths of any European country, joins the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal logs record recovery of 4,431 COVID patients
West Bengal on Wednesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,431 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,76,696, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 90.34 percent. The death toll rose to 7,452 after 49 more people succumbed to the disease. The bulletin said that 3,872 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,16,984. The number of active cases was recorded at 32,836. North 24 Parganas registered 14 new deaths followed Kolkata at 12, the bulletin said. The remaining casualties were reported from several other districts. Out of the 49 fresh fatalities, 40 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. In the last 24 hours, 44,131 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 50,47,335.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases still surging in the Americas, WHO warns
COVID-19 cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in last week, the World Health Organization’s regional office said on Wednesday. The United States continues to report record-breaking numbers, while parts of Canada and some states in Mexico, including the capital, are experiencing spikes, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) said. The United States became the first country to surpass 10 million COVID-19 infections, according to a Reuters tally, as the third wave of the virus surges across the nation. Other countries in the Americas are doing better. Argentina, Costa Rica and Jamaica have curbed the outbreak with effective contact tracing, and most Caribbean nations have avoided spikes by acting fast, PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said. Europe has been a cautionary tale on the danger of a resurgence of the virus when restrictive measures are lifted too quickly, he said in a briefing. Central America is seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases due to better control measures, the PAHO director said. Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have flattened their curves, and cases in Argentina are decreasing due to improved coordination between the federal and provincial governments, he said. Chile’s effective epidemic surveillance systems allowed it to bounce back after unprecedented spikes earlier this year, Barbosa said. In Cuba and Costa Rica, universal health care systems have ensured the COVID-19 pandemic never got out of control, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 virus touched almost every household in capital, says High Court
One in four persons in the city appears to be infected by COVID-19 and that the virus has touched almost every household in the national capital, said the Delhi High Court which on Wednesday perused latest sero survey report pointing out that the central district being the worst hit. According to the latest report of the fourth round of sero survey carried out in the national capital, which was placed before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, the central district of Delhi has seen an increase of more than double in the rate of infection as compared to the data of the survey carried out in September. The latest report has found that COVID-19 antibodies were present in 25 percent of the persons tested. After perusing the report, filed through Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, the court said that "one in four persons in the city appears to be infected by COVID-19 and that the virus has touched almost every household in the national capital."
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records over 8K cases for first time;85 fatalities take toll to 7,228
Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said. The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975, according to the latest health department bulletin. These fresh cases came out of 64,121 tests, including 19,304 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day. The city's positivity rate stood at 13.4 percent, the bulletin said. Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,830 cases was recorded on Tuesday. It had also reported 83 deaths. The city recorded 85 fatalities on Wednesday which pushed the death toll to 7,228. The only time it recorded a higher number of deaths was on June 16 (93). The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 42,629 from 41,385 the previous day, the bulletin said.