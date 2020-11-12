  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 87 lakh; active cases fall below 5 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: November 12, 2020 10:29 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally neared the 87 lakh mark on Thursday while the death toll was close to the 1.28 lakh mark. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 86,36,011 and the death toll at 1,27,571. The ministry said that 80,13,783 people have so far recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said.

