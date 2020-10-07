  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases breach the 67-lakh mark

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 07, 2020 08:29 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 67 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries stood at over 57 lakh on Tuesday. As per a PTI tally of state/Union territories-wise COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths in India at 9:55 pm, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 67,46,642, with an increase of 72,869 cases in a day. The number of recoveries rose by 82,911 in a day to a total of 57,32,776. The fatalities rose by 1,006 to a total of 1,04,499. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 66,85,082 and the death toll at 1,03,569. The ministry said that 56,62,490 people have so far recovered from the infection.

