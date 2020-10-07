Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases breach the 67-lakh mark

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 1,625 COVID-19 cases, 1,966 recoveries; 47 die

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,090 with the addition of 1,625 new cases, while 47 fresh deaths took the toll to 9,199 on Tuesday, the city civic body said. This was the second consecutive day that the city has reported less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the financial capital had registered 1,813 new coronavirus cases after reporting over 2,100 infections for five consecutive days between September 30 and October 4. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 1,81,485 with 1,966 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the civic body, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 83 per cent and presently the city has 23,976 active cases. The civic body has done 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.