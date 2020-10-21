Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 76 lakh mark

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra govt caps prices of COVID-19 masks

The Maharashtra government has capped the prices of N-95, double and triple layer masks for suppliers and private hospitals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope has said. Wearing mask in public places is mandatory for all citizens as part of the government's guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. "We have put a cap on the prices of masks and the rates which can be quoted by their suppliers and private hospitals," Tope said on Tuesday. The N-95 masks can be supplied in the state in the price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49, while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit, he said.