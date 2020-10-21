Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 76 lakh mark

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case tally rose past the 76 lakh mark on Wednesday, while active cases fell below the 7.5 lakh mark. The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: Insurance claims related to COVID-19 treatment rise in September
The number of insurance claims related to treatment for COVID-19 rose to 40 percent of the total health insurance claims in September, according to an analysis. Based on its analysis of industry data, insurance aggregator Policybazaar.com said "most people filing the claim for COVID-19 treatment are senior citizens of age group 60 years and more, followed by people in the age bracket of 41-45 years".
Oct 21, 2020
09:58
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra govt caps prices of COVID-19 masks
The Maharashtra government has capped the prices of N-95, double and triple layer masks for suppliers and private hospitals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope has said. Wearing mask in public places is mandatory for all citizens as part of the government's guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. "We have put a cap on the prices of masks and the rates which can be quoted by their suppliers and private hospitals," Tope said on Tuesday. The N-95 masks can be supplied in the state in the price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49, while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit, he said.
Oct 21, 2020
09:40
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases at 7.4 lakh; lowest level since Aug 27
Here are the salient points from today’s COVID-19 data:
Active cases at 7.4 lakh; at lowest level since august 27
Active cases fall for 18th consecutive day; decline by 8,448 in 24 hours
Active cases fall by more than 2 lakh in last 18 days
Total cases rise by 54,044, recoveries by 61,775 & deaths by 717
Total cases at 76.51 lakh, active 7.40 lakh, recoveries 67.95 lakh & deaths 1.16 lakh
Total tests on a single-day at 10.83 lakh vs yesterday’s 10.33 lakh
Recovery rate approaches 89 percent; it’s at 88.815 vs yesterday’s 88.63 percent
Mortality rate slips to 1.51 percent after remaining at 1.52 percent for six days
Oct 21, 2020
09:24
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 41 more COVID-19 deaths in Delhi take toll to 6,081; infection tally 3.36 lakh
The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll due to the disease to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected following 56,593 coronavirus tests conducted the previous day. Forty-one more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,081, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government. The tally of active cases on Tuesday rose to 23,922 from 22,570 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,36,750, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,716 from 2,782 on Monday.
Oct 21, 2020
09:13
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India considering to remove plasma therapy from national COVID-19 treatment guidelines
In what could leave a huge gap in COVID-19 investigational therapies, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the national task force is considering to delete convalescent plasma therapy from its national COVID-19 treatment protocol guidelines. The decision, if taken, will be based on clinical trials conducted by ICMR that showed plasma therapy did not reduce COVID-19 mortality or disease progression. Convalescent plasma therapy at present is listed as "off-label" use and as an investigational therapy in national guidelines.
Oct 21, 2020
09:06
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India remains on South Africa's updated list of high-risk COVID-19 countries, travel restrictions continue
South Africa has reviewed its list of high-risk COVID-19 countries, sharply reducing the number but maintaining travel restrictions on people visiting the country from India. In its updated list released on October 19, the Department of Home Affairs also included Bangladesh and Germany among the 22 countries it considers are at high-risk for the novel coronavirus. The department has significantly shortened the list, which had 60 such countries in the high-risk zone at the beginning of October. ”We continue to be reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and we need to continue to take precautions,” the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.
Oct 21, 2020
08:49
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 caseload crosses 76 lakh mark
India's COVID-19 case tally rose past the 76 lakh mark on Tuesday. As per a tally by news agency PTI on Tuesday evening at 9 pm, the total caseload stands at 76,44,899 with a daily increase of 53,434 new cases. The death toll stands at 1,15,833 with an increase of 707 fresh fatalities, it added. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 75,97,063 and the death toll at 1,15,197. The ministry said that 67,33,328 people have so far recovered from the infection.