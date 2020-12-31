Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 1.03 cr; Delhi imposes night curfew on New Year eve

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine
China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China. Chen Shifei, the deputy commissioner of China's Medical Production Administration, said at a news conference Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night. The vaccine is an inactivated, two-dose vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company announced Wednesday that preliminary data from last-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3 percent effective. Sinopharm is one of at least five Chinese developers that are in a global race to create vaccines for the disease that has killed more than 1.8 million people.
COVID-19 strain: 322 air passengers quarantined in Mumbai
As many as 1,108 more air passengers arrived in the city from European and West Asian countries, of which 322 were quarantined on Wednesday in the wake of a new COVID-19 strain being found in Britain, a senior civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a total of 14 flights landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and West Asia in the last 24 hours. Of the 1,108 passengers who arrived in these flights, 322 were kept under institutional quarantine in city hotels, while 705 were sent to other states, he said. According to the official, 81 passengers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine rule on various grounds.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK to roll out Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday
Here’s the statement by the UK Dept of Health
Vaccine to be made available across the UK to priority groups from Monday
The UK has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine
Vaccine will be rolled out to the priority groups including care home residents and staff, people over 80 and health and care workers, then to the rest of the population in order of age and risk
The vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, between 2 and 8 degrees
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 8,30,63,033; deaths at 18,12,108
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 1.03 cr; active cases fall for 34th day
Here are the salient trends from the Union health ministry data today:
-Single-day testing remains above 11 lakh for 2nd straight day
-Last 24 hours saw testing of 11.27 lakh vs yesterday’s 11.20 lakh
-Additions to total cases at 21,822 against recoveries of 26,139
-Active cases fall for 34 consecutive days; last 24 hours recorded fall of 4,616
-Increase in deaths remain below 300 for 6th straight day, it’s up 299
-Recovery rate rises above 96%, it’s at 96.04%; positivity rate slips to 2.51%
-Mortality rate remains at 1.45% for last 32 days
-Total cases at 1.03 crore, active 2.58 lakh, recoveries 98.60 lakh and deaths 1.49 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai police impose curbs for New Year eve celebrations
As people gear up to welcome 2021, the Mumbai police on Wednesday announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on New Year's eve in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release issued late in the night, the police pointed out that the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines related to New Year's eve and called for low-key celebrations. A night curfew is in place, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons between 11 pm and 6 am, it said. Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited. Violators of the prohibitory order issued under section 144 of the CrPC would face action under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC and section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act, a police official said. Citizens can travel, subject to a maximum of four persons per four-wheeler. There will be no restriction on visiting friends, relatives and public places, but not in a group of more than 4 persons, the police said. Large gatherings will not be allowed anywhere in Mumbai in view of COVID-19 and the use of face masks and social distancing norms will remain mandatory, they said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1
The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2. It stated that not more than 5 people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19. However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.