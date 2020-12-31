  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 1.03 cr; Delhi imposes night curfew on New Year eve

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 31, 2020 09:38 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 1.03 crore mark, while the active cases were at 2.58 lakh, falling for the 34th consecutive day. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain.

