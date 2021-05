Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India crossed the grim milestone of 4 lakh cases on Friday. The country reported over 4.02 lakh, the biggest single-day rise and as many as 3,000 deaths for the fourth straight day. Nearly 40 percent of the total cases were added in April.

However, India's recoveries also saw the biggest single-day rise of 3 lakh.

Total cases: 1.91 crore

Total recoveries: 1.57 crore

Death toll: 2.12 lakhs

Active cases: 32.69 lakhs

Total vaccination: 1.52 crore (Increase: 2,224,548)

Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters. Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies that were held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition politicians.

Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 3,046, death toll by 60

With the addition of 3,046 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,67,181, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of 60 patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,586. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is now 1.62 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 85,661, while the death toll is 1,562, another official said.

People who have registered on CoWIN app & received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Jph3IEk3Lj — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Heartbreaking to see COVID-19 crisis utterly overwhelm India's health systems: US lawmakers

Top US lawmakers have expressed serious concern over the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in India, saying it is "heartbreaking" to see the "crisis utterly overwhelm the health systems" in the country. "India's latest surge of COVID-19 infections is a humanitarian crisis that requires our assistance," Congressman Brad Sherman, Democratic Co-Chair of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, said on Friday.

US to remain in communication with India on its needs to fight COVID-19: White House

The US will continue to maintain communication with India about its needs to address the COVID-19 crisis, the White House has said, as critical American aid supplies started arriving in the country. Two American military aircraft on Friday brought to India large amounts of emergency medical supplies as part of the Biden administration's support to the country's fight against a devastating wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 18 COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Gujarat’s Bharuch: Report

At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday. There were around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the Covid-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

