Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 10,584 new cases; Mumbai records over 36% rise in active cases since Feb 8

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Feb 23, 2021
12:17
No COVID-19 case reported in Arunachal for four days
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past four days, a health department official said on Monday. The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.63 percent. A total of 56 patients have succumbed to the infection. Altogether, 4,03,950 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 465 on Monday, Jampa said.
Feb 23, 2021
12:15
28 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in Pondy
Puducherry logged 28 fresh cases of coronavirus and two related deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 39,628. Two more persons hailing from Puducherry region succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 665. The 28 fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 1,632 samples were spread over Puducherry (10), Karaikal (5), Yanam (one) and Mahe (12). Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said 21 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals during last 24 hours. Kumar said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 percent and 97.86 percent respectively. The number of active cases were 179 while 38,784 patients recovered and were discharged so far.
Feb 23, 2021
11:47
Pfizer to ship 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week to U.S. by mid-March, says executive
Pfizer Inc expects to deliver more than 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per week to the United States by the middle of March, more than doubling its shipments from early February, a top Pfizer executive said in prepared testimony ahead of a Tuesday congressional hearing. Pfizer is on track to deliver 120 million doses of its two-dose regimen by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer. Pfizer is also prepared to provide a total of 300 million shots to the United States by the end of July and has raised global production expectations for 2021 to at least 2 billion doses, he said.
Feb 23, 2021
11:13
One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,015
The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,015 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Tuesday. The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.
Feb 23, 2021
11:01
COVID-19: President Biden calls 500,000 death toll in US a 'heartbreaking milestone'
The United States on Monday crossed a grim "heartbreaking milestone" in its fight against COVID-19 as the death toll due to the disease crossed 500,000, a staggering figure that is more than the combined American casualties during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. "As a nation, we can't accept such a cruel fate. We've been fighting this pandemic for so long. We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow. We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blurb or on the news," President Joe Biden said on Monday as he led the nation in mourning the dead.
Feb 23, 2021
10:41
IMA hits out at health minister for endorsing Patanjali's Coronil for treating COVID-19; seeks explanation
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday hit out at Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for endorsing and promoting Patanjali Ayurved's Coronil for treating COVID-19 even as the same has not been established so far. The World Health Organisation has denied Yoga guru Ramdev's claim that CORONIL has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme. WHO in fact said, "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19."
Feb 23, 2021
10:27
Global coronavirus tally tops 11.22 cr; fatalities near 25 lakh
Feb 23, 2021
10:16
COVID-19 India updates: Here are the salient points from today’s Union health ministry data
-Active cases fall after rising for the last five days; it’s down 2749 in the last 24 hours
-Addition to total cases lower than recoveries; the rise in deaths remains below 100
-Single-day vaccination tally above 6 lakh; total vaccination at 1.17 cr so far
-Recovery rate rises to 97.24% while the positivity rate slips to 1.34%
The mortality rate remains at 1.425 for the last six days
-Additions to total cases at 10,584 against recoveries of 13,255; rise in deaths at 78
-Total cases at 1.10 cr, active 1.47 lakh, recoveries 1.07 cr and deaths at 1.56 lakh
Feb 23, 2021
10:07
Maharashtra: Deserted streets in Amravati; night curfew imposed in district till 6 am until March 1
#Maharashtra | Streets in Amravati wore a deserted look as night curfew has been imposed in the district till 6 am on March 1, to curb the spread of #COVID19. During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 8 am to 3 pm pic.twitter.com/GhBNSFLxb0
Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan complete vaccination of more than 75 percent of registered HCWs and FLWs for the first dose
Four states and UTs --Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- have vaccinated more than 75 percent of registered HCWs and FLWs for the first dose. Eight states and UTs have vaccinated more than 75 percent of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, four states and UTs have reported less than 50 percent coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry. Ten states and UTs have registered more than 50 percent coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. The five states that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar, the ministry said.
Feb 23, 2021
09:49
Over 1.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India: Health ministry
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 1.14 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 1,14,24,094 vaccine doses have been administered to 75,40,602 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 38,83,492 frontline workers (FLWs) through 2,44,071 sessions in India, as per the provisional report till 6 pm on Monday. The ministry said 64,25,060 HCWs have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 11,15,542HCWs have taken the second dose. The FLWs have been administered the first dose. The countrywide inoculation drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.
Cases spike in Maharashtra; Mumbai records over 36% rise in active cases since Feb 8
After logging over 6,000 COVID-19 cases for three days in a row, Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh infections on Monday. In Mumbai, the number of single-day infections dropped to 760 after reporting over 900 fresh cases for two consecutive days. Mumbai has recorded 36.38 percent rise in the active COVID-19 cases since February 8, according to the city civic body. Careless attitude of citizens, allowing the general public to travel in local trains and opening of various other commercial activities were among the reasons behind the current surge in cases in Mumbai, civic officials said. The country's financial capital reported 5,335 active COVID-19 cases on February 8, and the number went up to 7,276 on Sunday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data. BMC officials said the surge in daily cases started in the second week of February. On Sunday, Mumbai reported over 900 new COVID-19 cases, as compared to less than 500 daily cases in the first week of February.
Feb 23, 2021
09:20
Union home minister Amit Shah reviews the COVID-19 situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. The review meeting was attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.
Feb 23, 2021
09:12
India's national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.22%; case fatality rate at 1.42%
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 percent and the case fatality rate stood at 1.42 percent, the health ministry said. The national positivity rate was also pegged at 5.20 percent.
Feb 23, 2021
09:02
COVID-19: India's active cases cross 1.5-lakh mark again as infections surge in some states
Active COVID-19 cases in India rose for the fifth consecutive day and went past the 1.5 lakh mark again after a gap of 17 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday, as the total infections crossed 1.10 crore. With 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, the overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. According to the Union Health Ministry, the surge in active cases is due to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reporting a spike in the daily infections. People coming to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra will be subjected to thermal screening, government officials said in Bhopal. Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to1,50,055 whichcomprises1.36 per cent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data. These cases were last above the 1.5 lakh mark, at 1,51,460 on February 5, after which they started declining. The active COVID-19 cases increased by 4,421 in a span of 24 hours, registering an increase of around three per cent, an analysis of the official data showed. Further, the increase in number of daily active cases has been highest since November 26 when the jump was by 7,598.