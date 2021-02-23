Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 10,584 new cases; Mumbai records over 36% rise in active cases since Feb 8

COVID-19 India updates: Here are the salient points from today’s Union health ministry data

-Active cases fall after rising for the last five days; it’s down 2749 in the last 24 hours

-Addition to total cases lower than recoveries; the rise in deaths remains below 100

-Single-day vaccination tally above 6 lakh; total vaccination at 1.17 cr so far

-Recovery rate rises to 97.24% while the positivity rate slips to 1.34%

The mortality rate remains at 1.425 for the last six days

-Additions to total cases at 10,584 against recoveries of 13,255; rise in deaths at 78

-Total cases at 1.10 cr, active 1.47 lakh, recoveries 1.07 cr and deaths at 1.56 lakh