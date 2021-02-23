  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 10,584 new cases; Mumbai records over 36% rise in active cases since Feb 8

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 23, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

