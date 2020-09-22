Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 crosses 55.5 lakh; active cases fall below 10 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2-month-old baby among 107 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram
As many as 107 more people, including a two-month-old baby, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, a health official said on Tuesday. The fresh infections have pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus tally to 1,692, he said, adding all the new cases were reported in Aizawl. Apart from the infant, four other minors below the age of 17 are among the new patients, the official said. Mizoram now has 680 active coronavirus cases, while 1,012 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. A total of 1,905 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said. The northeastern state had reported its first coronavirus case on March 24 when a 52-year-old pastor contracted the disease. He recovered after 45 days of treatment.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1 lakh recoveries in a day for the first time
- Highest dip in active cases 27,400 fewer cases than the previous day. With this active cases in India falls below 1 million (9.75 lakh)
- Fall in active cases for 4 days in a row
- More than 1 lakh recoveries in a day for the first time (1.01 lakh)
- 19 states report dip in active cases. Highest fall in Maharashtra, followed by Andhra Pradesh
- Lowest rise in new cases in the last 21 days (75k)
- Delhi deaths cross 5,000 (mortality rate 2 percent)
- New deaths have been above 1k for the last 21 days
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,673 on Tuesday as 1,321 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Nine more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 626, he said. The state now has 13,504 active COVID-19 cases, while 58,543 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. Jharkhand has tested 37,483 samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, he added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 crosses 55.5 lakh; active cases fall below 10 lakh
COVID-19 India Updates:
Active cases fall by 27,438; recoveries rise by more than 1 lakh
Active cases see a fall for 4th straight day; today’s fall of 27,438 biggest ever
Recoveries continue to be more than total new cases for 4rd straight day in the last three days, active cases decline by 41,893
Recoveries increase by 1.01 lakh, biggest single-day increase ever
Rise in deaths above 1,000, but sees the lowest single-day rise in last 15 days
Deaths increase by 1,053 in last 24 hours
Total cases see an increase of 75,143, lowest single-day rise in last 21 days
Total cases at 55.62 lakh, active at 9.76 lakh, recoveries at 44.98 lakh & deaths at 8.935
Total tests back above 9 lakh; it’s at 9.33 lakh vs yesterday’s 7.31 lakh
Recovery rate approaches 81 percent; it’s at 80.86 percent vs yesterday’s 80.12 percent
Positivity rate below 18 percent; it’s at 17.54 percent vs yesterday’s 18.28 percent
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Allow Ramleelas with all precautions against COVID-19, says Delhi BJP's Bidhuri to Union minister G Kishan Reddy
Senior Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday and urged him to grant permission for staging Ramleela performances in the city with all precautions against COVID-19. Emotions and faith of the people have been associated with the Ramleela going on for years and its a special year with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said. "Ground breaking ceremony for Ram Mandir was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya and the construction work for a grand temple has been started. In this perspective, Ramleela is even more special this year," Bidhuri, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam reports 16 more COVID deaths, 2,640 new cases
Sixteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Monday taking the death toll to 578, while 2,640 new positive cases pushed the tally to 1,59,320, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma also said that 1,795 patients recovered from coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease to 1,29,130.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal reports record 62 COVID-19 fatalities, death toll
West Bengal reported 62 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the death toll to 4,421, a bulletin released by the health department said. The state's caseload climbed to 2,28,302 with 3,165 new infections, it said. A total of 3,011 people recovered from the disease since Sunday, bettering the discharge rate to 87.16 per cent, the bulletin said. The total number of recoveries stood at 1,98,983. The metropolis accounted for 19 deaths, while 14 fatalities were registered from Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts, it said. Out of the 62 deaths, 48 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said. The fresh cases include 528 from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas (515), Howrah (210) and South 24 Parganas (190). The state has tested a total of 28,33,831 samples for COVID-19, including 43,313 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pune COVID-19 cases cross 2.54 lakh; 76 die
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 2,54,506 with the addition of 2,338 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Monday. The overall death toll rose by 76 to 5,774, he said. "Of the 2,338 fresh cases, 884 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas and 655 cases were added from Pimpri Chinchwad area," he said. A total of 1,256 patients were discharged after treatment. The tally of patients from PMC limits now stands at 1,32,665 while the number of patients from Pimpri Chinchwad is 70,827. The number of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment board areas increased to 51,014, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE: Parliament passes bill to punish those attacking healthcare workers
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic. The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, will replace an ordinance issued in April by the government. The Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill on Saturday. With the Lok Sabha giving its nod, it will soon become an act, which is going to amend 123-year-old legislation. The government had brought the ordinance on April 22 to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to make incidents of violence on health workers treating COVID-19 patients a non-bailable offence, with provisions of a penalty and a jail term of up to seven years. The bill intends to ensure that during any situation akin to the current pandemic, there is zero-tolerance to any form of violence against healthcare personnel and damage to property.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra adds 15,738 COVID-19 cases; record 32,007 recover, 344 die
Maharashtra on Monday reported a record number of 32,007 recoveries from COVID-19 infection even as 15,738 new cases took the total count of infections in the state to 12,24,380, the health department said. The number of recovered persons in the state has reached 9,16,348, it said, adding that the case recovery rate stands at 74.84 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.7 percent. With 344 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 33,000 mark and reached 33,015, it said. The number of new cases in the day was significantly lower compared to 20,598 additions on Sunday. The state now has 2,74,623 active cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 12,24,380; new cases 15,738; deaths: 33,015; discharged 9,16,348; active cases: 2,74,623; people tested so far: 59,12,258.