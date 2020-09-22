Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 crosses 55.5 lakh; active cases fall below 10 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1 lakh recoveries in a day for the first time

- Highest dip in active cases 27,400 fewer cases than the previous day. With this active cases in India falls below 1 million (9.75 lakh)

- Fall in active cases for 4 days in a row

- More than 1 lakh recoveries in a day for the first time (1.01 lakh)

- 19 states report dip in active cases. Highest fall in Maharashtra, followed by Andhra Pradesh

- Lowest rise in new cases in the last 21 days (75k)

- Delhi deaths cross 5,000 (mortality rate 2 percent)

- New deaths have been above 1k for the last 21 days