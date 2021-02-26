Coronavirus LIVE: India COVID-19 tally tops 1.10 cr; active cases almost 1.56 lakh

COVID-19: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Palghar
The authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar have banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, an official said on Friday. An order to this effect was issued by district collector Manik Gursal on Thursday, he said. "Weekly markets are a regular feature in Palghar and other rural parts of Maharashtra. However, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the collector ordered a ban on the weekly markets in the district from February 25 till further orders," the official said.
Karnataka adds 453 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths push toll to 12,316
Karnataka has reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,636 and the death toll to 12,316, the Health Department said on Thursday. The day also saw 947 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 453 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 271 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
8,702 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 3,744 recover, 56 die
Maharashtra continued to report over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection count to 21,29,821, a health official said. The state reported 8,702 cases on Thursday, while this number was 8,807 on Wednesday. With 56 deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count went up to 51,993. A total of 3,744 patients were discharged during the day after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 20,12,367. The number of active cases is now 64,260, the official said.
Pune district records 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Pune district on Thursday recorded 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,03,497, health department officials said. As per the officials, eight more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll in the western Maharashtra district to 9,214.
Mumbai reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day
Mumbai reported over 1,100 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,22,843, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The financial capital reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, slightly down from 1,167, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data. This was the second day in a row when the city recorded over 1,100 COVID-19 cases, keeping with the upward trend witnessed in the last two weeks.
Global coronavirus tally tops 11.35 cr; death toll over 25.18 lakh
Here are the salient points from Friday’s Union health ministry data on the COVID-19 pandemic in India:
-India’s active cases continue to rise; it’s up more than 4,000 in last 24 hours
-Active cases rise to the highest level in nearly one month
Maharashtra sees an addition of nearly 5,000 in active cases
-Additions to total cases at 16,577 against recoveries of 12,179; rise in deaths at 120
-Single-day vaccination tally rises above 8 lakh for the 1st time; total vaccination at 1.35 cr
-Recovery rate slips to 97.17% while positivity rate rises to 1.41%; mortality rate at 1.42%
-Total cases at 1.10 cr, active 1.56 lakh, recoveries 1.07 cr & deaths at 1.57 lakh
-Single-day testing back above 8 lakh; it’s at 8.32 lakh vs prev day’s 7.93 lakh
-23 states/UTs report an increase of active cases; biggest rise seen in Maharashtra
-Maharashtra contributes 56 to india’s death tally of 120 in last 24 hours
-Assam, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal, J&K, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand did not report any deaths
