Coronavirus LIVE: India COVID-19 tally tops 1.10 cr; active cases almost 1.56 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 26, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,50,680, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. A total of 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases increased to 1,55,986, which accounts for 1.41 percent of the total infections, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,50,680 which translates into a national recovery rate of 97.17 percent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.42 percent.

