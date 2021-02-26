Coronavirus LIVE: India COVID-19 tally tops 1.10 cr; active cases almost 1.56 lakh

Here are the salient points from Friday’s Union health ministry data on the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

-India’s active cases continue to rise; it’s up more than 4,000 in last 24 hours

-Active cases rise to the highest level in nearly one month

Maharashtra sees an addition of nearly 5,000 in active cases

-Additions to total cases at 16,577 against recoveries of 12,179; rise in deaths at 120

-Single-day vaccination tally rises above 8 lakh for the 1st time; total vaccination at 1.35 cr

-Recovery rate slips to 97.17% while positivity rate rises to 1.41%; mortality rate at 1.42%

-Total cases at 1.10 cr, active 1.56 lakh, recoveries 1.07 cr & deaths at 1.57 lakh

-Single-day testing back above 8 lakh; it’s at 8.32 lakh vs prev day’s 7.93 lakh

-23 states/UTs report an increase of active cases; biggest rise seen in Maharashtra

-Maharashtra contributes 56 to india’s death tally of 120 in last 24 hours

-Assam, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal, J&K, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand did not report any deaths