Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 34,403 new cases in last 24 hours, says health ministry

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India has recorded 34,403 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. With this, country's overall tally rose up to 3,33,81,728. The count of active cases has dropped to 3,39,056, as of 08:00 am on Friday.Catch COVID-related updates here:
Three new cases push Andamans tally to 7,595
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new cases pushing the tally to 7,595, a health official said. Two new cases were detected during testing at the Veer Savarkar Airport here and one during local contact tracing, the official said.
South Korea has reported more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus, nearing a one-day record set last month, continuing an alarming surge as the nation enters its biggest holiday of the year. The 2,008 cases reported Friday was the 73rd consecutive day of over 1,000 despite officials enforcing the country's strongest social distancing rules short of a lockdown in capital Seoul and other large population centers for the past 10 weeks. (PTI)
India adds more than 30,000 cases for 2nd straight day, up 34,403 in last 24 hrs
Alaska seeing one of sharpest COVID-19 surges in US
Alaska's state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing one of the sharpest surges in COVID-19 in the country. Dr Joe McLaughlin added that it's not clear when the situation might stabilize. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing. Health officials says hospitals are stressed, with staffing and capacity issues. The state health department reports 20% of patients hospitalized in Alaska have COVID-19. Meanwhile, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau announced Thursday that as a condition of employment, staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 15.
Mizoram reports 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities
Mizoram's COVID19 tally rose to 76,591 on Friday as the state registered 1,121 new cases, 281 less than the previous day, an official statement said. The COVID19 death toll climbed to 254 as three more fatalities were reported, the statement by the state Information and Public Relations department said.
Thane district's infection count up by 239, death toll by three
The COVID19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased by 239 to 5,55,607, while the death of three patients has taken its toll to 11,362, an official said on Friday. These cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.
Nine-day stock of Covid vaccine left in Delhi: Bulletin
The stock of coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another nine days, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, 2,17,250 doses of Covaxin and 12,97,790 doses of Covishield are left in stock.