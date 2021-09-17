Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 34,403 new cases in last 24 hours, says health ministry

Alaska seeing one of sharpest COVID-19 surges in US

Alaska's state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing one of the sharpest surges in COVID-19 in the country. Dr Joe McLaughlin added that it's not clear when the situation might stabilize. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing. Health officials says hospitals are stressed, with staffing and capacity issues. The state health department reports 20% of patients hospitalized in Alaska have COVID-19. Meanwhile, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau announced Thursday that as a condition of employment, staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 15.