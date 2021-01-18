Coronavirus news LIVE updates: All data pertaining to COVID vaccine trials should be made public, says PMSF

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: A national association of doctors and scientists has demanded that all data pertaining to COVID19 vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding the administration of vaccination. In a statement issued on Sunday, the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum said the Clinical Trial (PMSF) Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines and the decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) may be revisited once the Phase 3 trials are completed. They demanded that all data pertaining to the vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding the administration of vaccines for themselves and for their larger communities.

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Economic impact from rising COVID-19 cases in China controllable, says stats bureau The overall impact from the current COVID19 resurgence on China's economy is controllable, the statistics bureau chief Ning Jizhe said on Monday, even as rising cases in some localities weighed on consumer spending.

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Tennis causes tensions with Australians stranded by COVID-19 As top tennis stars descended on Melbourne for the upcoming tennis grand slam, many Australians questioned the decision to host the tournament when thousands of citizens are stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.