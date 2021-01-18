  • SENSEX
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: All data pertaining to COVID vaccine trials should be made public, says PMSF

Anshul | Published: January 18, 2021 09:28 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: A national association of doctors and scientists has demanded that all data pertaining to COVID19 vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding the administration of vaccination. In a statement issued on Sunday, the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum said the Clinical Trial (PMSF) Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines and the decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) may be revisited once the Phase 3 trials are completed. They demanded that all data pertaining to the vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding the administration of vaccines for themselves and for their larger communities.

