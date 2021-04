Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Delhi recorded 368 more COVID19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This is the seventh day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000 Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.