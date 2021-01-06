Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr: WHO recommends 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine within 3-4 weeks

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to1,03,74,932 with 18,088 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries are nearing one crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to1,50,114with 264 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,97,272 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16thconsecutive day. There are 2,27,546, active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Jan 6, 2021
10:30
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 379, death toll by 9
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,44,950 with the addition of 379 new cases, an official said on Wednesday. Apart from these new cases recorded on Tuesday, nine patients succumbed to the viral infection, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 5,994, he said. As of now, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.45 percent. So far, 2,35,109 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 95.98 percent, the official said. Currently, there are 3,847 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.
Jan 6, 2021
10:18
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247
At least 13 people, including two security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Wednesday, raising the tally in the state to 4,247, a health department official said. All the fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said. "Seven cases were detected through RT-PCR at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and six through rapid antigen tests. Two security personnel of Assam Rifles and Border Security Force were among the new patients," the official said. Seven of the 13 patients were asymptomatic.
Jan 6, 2021
10:00
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 deaths cross the 1.5 lakh mark in India
-India accounts for 8% of global deaths and 12% of total cases
- India's total recoveries likely to cross 1 crore today
Jan 6, 2021
09:46
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total Cases At 1.04 Cr, Active 2.27 Lk, Recoveries 99.97 Lk & Deaths 1.50 Lk
Here are the key highlights from today's Health Ministry data:
-Single-day Testing Rises From Yesterday’s Level, But Remains Below 10 Lakh
-Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 9.31 Lakh Vs Yesterday’s 8.96 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases At 18,088 Against Recoveries Of 21,314
-Active Cases Fall For 40 Consecutive Days; Last 24 Hrs Recorded Fall Of 3,490
-Increase In Deaths Remain Below 300 For 12th Straight Day, It’s Up 264
-Recovery Rate Rises To 96.36%; Positivity Rate Slips To 2.19%
-Mortality Rate Continues To Remain At 1.45%
Jan 6, 2021
09:33
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Maha co claims 'Covishield' trademark, files suit against Serum Institute of India
A civil court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on a suit filed by a pharmaceutical products manufacturer and seller seeking to restrain the former from using trademark ’Covishield’ or any other similar names for its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine. The Nanded-based firm, Cutis-Biotech, in its suit filed on Monday through advocate Aditya Soni, claimed it has been using the trademark ’Covishield’ for its products like antiseptic, sanitisers, disinfectant liquid, surface de- containment spray and fruit and vegetable washing liquid since 2020.
Jan 6, 2021
09:23
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: American striker Morgan tests positive for COVID-19
United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for COVID19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well.
Jan 6, 2021
09:16
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Australia brings forward COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to early March
Australian health authorities are bringing forward the rollout of COVID19 vaccines by two weeks to early March, even as recent outbreaks in the country's two largest cities appeared to stabilize.
Jan 6, 2021
09:11
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: WHO recommends two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within 21-28 days
People should get two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine within 21-28 days, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as many countries struggled to administer the jabs that can ward off the COVID19 virus.