Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr: WHO recommends 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine within 3-4 weeks

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 06, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to1,03,74,932 with 18,088 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries are nearing one crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to1,50,114with 264 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,97,272 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16thconsecutive day. There are 2,27,546, active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

