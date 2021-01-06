Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr: WHO recommends 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine within 3-4 weeks

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 379, death toll by 9

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,44,950 with the addition of 379 new cases, an official said on Wednesday. Apart from these new cases recorded on Tuesday, nine patients succumbed to the viral infection, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 5,994, he said. As of now, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.45 percent. So far, 2,35,109 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 95.98 percent, the official said. Currently, there are 3,847 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.