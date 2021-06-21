Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 88 days at 53,256; recovery rate over 96%

Today's Data Highlights (June 21)



- 53.26k new cases, 1422 new deaths, 78.19k new recoveries, 26.36k dip in the active cases

- New cases lowest in last 89 days

- New deaths lowest in last 65 days. Deaths below 2k for the 4th consecutive day

- Kerala reports 11.65k new cases, Maharashtra 9.36k, Tamil Nadu 7.82k

- Kerala only state reporting more than 10k new cases

- Maharashtra reports 605 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 182, Karnataka 120

- Maharashtra reports 415 backlog deaths

- The case fatality rate in Maharashtra rises from 1.7% at the start of the month to 2%

- 3 states report rise in active cases: Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal

- Active cases on the rise in West Bengal for the 11th day

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -29% (world average is -5%)

- 13.89 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 3.83% (3.22% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the 14th day; below 4% for the 6th day

- Test positivity rate: Meghalaya 11.43%, Sikkim 10.34%, Kerala 10.22%. Uttar Pradesh 0.09%, Madhya Pradesh 0.15%, Delhi 0.18%

- Total COVID-19 deaths in Brazil over 5 lakh with 2345 deaths/million population (world average 498, India 279)