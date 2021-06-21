Home

    Home>
    healthcare>
    • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 88 days at 53,256; recovery rate over 96%

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 88 days at 53,256; recovery rate over 96%

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India reported 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 3,88,135 with 1,422 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 65 days. The active cases now comprise 2.35 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.36 percent. A net decline of 26,356 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.83 percent. It has been less than 5 percent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.32 percent.

    • Uttarakhand: The SIT probing the fake COVID testings during Haridwar Kumbh Mela issues notices to the firms named in the case - Max Corporate Services of Delhi, Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Haryana and Dr Lalchandani Labs - for questioning. The SIT has given them four days to appear.

    • Today's Data Highlights (June 21)
       

      - 53.26k new cases, 1422 new deaths, 78.19k new recoveries, 26.36k dip in the active cases

      - New cases lowest in last 89 days

      - New deaths lowest in last 65 days. Deaths below 2k for the 4th consecutive day

      - Kerala reports 11.65k new cases, Maharashtra 9.36k, Tamil Nadu 7.82k

      - Kerala only state reporting more than 10k new cases

      - Maharashtra reports 605 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 182, Karnataka 120

      - Maharashtra reports 415 backlog deaths

      - The case fatality rate in Maharashtra rises from 1.7% at the start of the month to 2%

      - 3 states report rise in active cases: Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal

      - Active cases on the rise in West Bengal for the 11th day 

      - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -29% (world average is -5%)

      - 13.89 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 3.83% (3.22% the previous day)

      - Test positivity rate below 5% for the 14th day; below 4% for the 6th day 

      - Test positivity rate: Meghalaya 11.43%, Sikkim 10.34%, Kerala 10.22%. Uttar Pradesh 0.09%, Madhya Pradesh 0.15%, Delhi 0.18% 

      - Total COVID-19 deaths in Brazil over 5 lakh with 2345 deaths/million population (world average 498, India 279)

    • Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad.

    • India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases, 78,190 recoveries, and 1,422 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
       

      Total cases: 2,99,35,221
      Death toll: 3,88,135
      Total recoveries: 2,88,44,199
      Active cases: 7,02,887

      Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 88 days at 53,256; recovery rate over 96%
    • TN clocks 7,817 new COVID-19 cases, 182 deaths

      Tamil Nadu logged 7,817 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,including three returnees from other states, pushing the caseload to 24.22 lakh, while 182 deaths took the toll to 31,197. As many as 17,043 people were discharged, taking the tally to 23,21,928, leaving 69,372 active infections, a health department bulletin said. Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infection count of 36,184 on May 21 and since then has been reporting a decline in cases. On June 17, it fell below the 10,000 mark.

    • 39,24,07,782 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 20. Of these, 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

    • 35,325 challans issued for COVID-19 violations in Delhi from May 31-June 19: Police
       
       
      More than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on May 31 and over Rs 7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks, police said on Sunday. According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing. It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19. In the same period, a fine worth Rs 7,15,49,945 was collected for violations of COVID-19 norms, police data showed.
    • Haryana will begin a mega vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age with a target of 2.5 lakh people (on the first day), says state Health Minister Anil Vij.

    • Good morning readers!

      From today onwards, a new vaccination policy will come into force and all above 18 years can get inoculated for free at the government centres. This service was earlier available for all above 45 years. 

      Catch all the live updates on COVID-19 here

