Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 2.95 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a day with record 2,023 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh, pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated.
Apr 21, 2021
12:03
India becomes fastest country to administer 13 crore COVID vaccine doses: Health ministry
India took only 95 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The US took 101 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while China took 109 days to cross the same number, it said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 13,01,19,310 with 29,90,197 vaccine doses being given in a span of 24 hours, according to data updated at 7 am. Eight states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- 59.33 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.
Apr 21, 2021
11:43
'Strict lockdown' likely in Maharashtra, class 10th exam cancelled
The Maharashtra cabinet favours a "strict lockdown" to curb the coronavirus pandemic and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Wednesday, a senior minister said. The cabinet on Tuesday decided to cancel class 10th exam of the state board. It also sanctioned measures to increase the availability of oxygen including utilisation of oxygen produced by power plants, health minister Rajesh Tope said. Tope and public works minister Eknath Shinde were talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra has been reporting over 50,000 coronavirus cases every day in the last two weeks but people are still flouting the existing restrictions on movement and gatherings, the ministers said. Read more.
Apr 21, 2021
11:29
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa: Ex-minister Somnath Juwarkar dies of COVID-19
Former Goa minister Somnath Juwarkar has succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, his family sources said on Wednesday. He was 74. "Juwarkar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus. He died last (Tuesday) night," the sources said. He had represented Taleigao Assembly constituency near Panaji from 1989 till 2002 on a Congress ticket. Juwarkar had served as the minister for Civil Supplies, Cooperation and Transport in the governments led by Pratapsingh Rane and Fransico Sardina. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19: Record 2,023 fresh fatalities, 2,95,041 cases in single day
Apr 21, 2021
11:12
Tata Group to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen amid spike in COVID cases
The Tata Group will be importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease oxygen shortage amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. "The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata," the group said in a social media post. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people in his address to the nation in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, the group said it is "committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19". The import of the cryogenic containers via chartered flights to mitigate the oxygen crisis is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure, it added.
Apr 21, 2021
11:06
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Former India captain MS Dhoni's mother and father test positive for COVID-19. The have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi.
Uttarakhand tightens restrictions in view of COVID surge
The Uttarakhand government has ordered closure of markets in urban areas barring shops dealing in essential commodities from 2 pm onwards and changing of the night curfew timing across the state from 9 pm to 7 pm. The order aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19 comes into effect from Wednesday, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said. The night curfew timing for all 13 districts has been revised from 9 pm-5 pm to 7 pm-5 pm, it said. The order of closing shops and business establishments also applies to shopping malls, he said. Considering the likelihood of people from Uttarakhand working in Delhi returning home in the wake of a six-day lockdown in the national capital, online registration and a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours has been made mandatory for the returnees. All schools, degree colleges, institutes and coaching centres have been closed. Read more.
Apr 21, 2021
10:28
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana daily COVID-19 cases soar to new high
Telangana's daily coronavirus cases continue to soar and a record one-day increase of 6,542 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours,taking the total positives to over 3.67 lakh, while the toll rose to 1876 with 20 more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 898, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 570 and Rangareddy 532, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 20. The number of cumulative cases stood at 3,67,901 while the total recoveries were at 3,19,537 after 2,887 patients were cured. The state has 46,488 active cases and over 1.30 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday.
Apr 21, 2021
10:17
#COVID19 India Update | Total cases see a record increase of nearly 3 lakh; active cases record biggest 1-day rise of 1.25 lk & deaths of 2,023. Recoveries too see the biggest single-day rise of 1.67 lakh
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reported a record 2,95,041 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while active cases rising to 21,57,538, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record of 2,023 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Apr 21, 2021
10:01
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark with 90 fresh cases
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday as 90 more people, including nine CRPF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The fresh infections -- 69 in Aizawl, 16 in Lawngtlai, two each in Mamit and Kolasib and one in Sercchip -- have pushed the state's caseload to 5,085, he said. Thirty-one new patients have travel history, while 59 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said. The state now has 504 active cases, while 4,569 people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 89.86 per cent. Twelve patients have succumbed to infection to date. Mizoram has so far tested over 2.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,605 on Tuesday. The overall infection rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
Apr 21, 2021
09:58
UP-based O2 firm Inox issued contempt notice for non compliance of the HC order w.r.t Oxygen supply to Delhi pic.twitter.com/vZlkGYDddz
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Thane district sees 4,599 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths
With the addition of 4,599 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 4,25,987, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of 49 more patients, the death toll in the district went up to 7,031. The mortality rate is 1.65 per cent, he added. The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 69,907 while the death toll is 1,362 he said.
Apr 21, 2021
09:51
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 45 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 5,466
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,466 on Wednesday as 45 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen new patients have travel history, while 28 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said. Thirty-one more people have been cured of the disease. The Union territory now has 159 active cases, while 5,243 people have recovered from the disease and 64 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the official said. The administration has so far tested over 3.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.
Apr 21, 2021
09:44
Government waives import duty on Remdesivir, its APIs
Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the government on Tuesday waived customs duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug. The move would help augment domestic availability and reduce cost of the injection. Remdesivir is being used in the treatment of coronavirus. In a notification, the Department of Revenue said "the central government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest to do, hereby exempts the goods…when imported into India, from the whole of the duty of customs leviable". Read here.
Apr 21, 2021
09:31
Reliance Industries increases oxygen supply to over 700 tonnes a day to COVID-hit states
Bllionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has tweaked manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen which is being supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID-19, sources said. The company's Jamnagar refineries in Gujarat initially produced 100 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen, which has quickly been ramped up to over 700 tonnes, people aware of the matter said. The supplies being made to states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will provide relief to over 70,000 critically ill patients everyday. Read here.
Apr 21, 2021
09:12
Vedanta offers to supply 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day from controversial Sterlite Copper plant
Three years after Vedanta’s controversial Tuticorin copper smelter was ordered shut by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the company has claimed that the smelter’s oxygen plants can be utilized to meet the ongoing demand for medical oxygen. In a letter to Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, Sterlite Copper (Vedanta’s copper-smelting arm) CEO Pankaj Kumar wrote that the company was keen to support the nation’s needs and meet the rising demand for oxygen. The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) contains two oxygen plants with a combined capacity of producing 1,000 tonnes of oxygen, daily,” wrote Kumar in his letter, “We would like to offer these facilities for your use, towards ensuring that there is no lack of this viral commodity in the nation.” Read here.
Apr 21, 2021
09:00
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 11.98 lakh and the toll to 13,646, the Health department said. Out of the 21,794 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 13,782 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 4,571 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Apr 21, 2021
08:57
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | CM Kejriwal says 'oxygen crisis' in Delhi, urges Centre to replenish stock
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi and his deputy Manish Sisodia said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning. ICU beds in Delhi hospitals were also filling up fast amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Only 30 of them were available for coronavirus patients in government and private hospitals across the national capital at 10 pm, according to data from the city government's Delhi Corona app. "Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted, adding some hospitals are left with just a few hours of stock. In another tweet, he said, "I urge the Central government with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi."
Apr 21, 2021
08:54
Maharashtra: Actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies of COVID-19
Veteran Marathi actor Kishore Nandlaskar died on Tuesday of COVID-19 in a Thane hospital, a civic official said. Thane Municipal Corporation PRO Sandeep Malavi said Nandlaskar was admitted to the hospital here with COVID-19 complications and died at around 12:30 pm. The actor, who was seen in blockbuster Hindi films like 'Vaastav', 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai' as well as several Marathi films, was 81 and is survived by wife and three sons.
Apr 21, 2021
08:48
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Night curfew to be imposed in Karnataka from 9 pm on April 21 to 6 am of May 4. All shops, shopping malls except those offering essential services to close at 9 pm, April 21. All educational institutions, gyms, spas will remain closed. Swimming pools to be opened for sports persons for training purpose only
Apr 21, 2021
08:47
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi recorded 28,395 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's total tally to 9,05,541 cases till now. A total of 19,430 patients were discharged in the states.
Apr 21, 2021
08:34
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India recorded 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 1,53,21,089. The number of active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Registering a steady increase for the 41st day in a row, the active cases increased to 20,31,977, comprising 13.26 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,31,08,582, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 percent, the data stated.