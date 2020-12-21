  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia closes borders amid concerns over new strain; India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 21, 2020 09:22 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.05 crore mark on Monday, with as many as 25,196 cases added in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,00,56,123, according to a PTI tally. The number of recoveries also rose by 25,980, rising to 96,05,196. The number of fatalities surged by 328 taking the total toll to 1,45, 787. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,31,223 and the death toll at 1,45,477. The ministry said 95,80,402 people have so far recovered from the infection.

