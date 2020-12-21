Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia closes borders amid concerns over new strain; India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore

Are COVID-19 vaccines effective against new coronavirus strain? Here's what we know

Just as the world seemed to be turning the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a new mutation in the novel coronavirus has started to make things look bleaker again, as several countries imposed fresh lockdowns to curb fresh transmission. But before one looks to cancel yearend plans (or if you’re an investor, consider booking profits on your portfolio), it’s important to understand what has happened. Science fiction movies have created a fear of virus “mutations” that threaten to wipe out the population but scientists point out that viruses change all the time as part of their evolutionary process. These changes take place in order to help the virus survive, and by way of natural selection, most changes die out while a select few help it to propagate.