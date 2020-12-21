Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia closes borders amid concerns over new strain; India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.05 crore mark on Monday, with as many as 25,196 cases added in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,00,56,123, according to a PTI tally. The number of recoveries also rose by 25,980, rising to 96,05,196. The number of fatalities surged by 328 taking the total toll to 1,45, 787. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,31,223 and the death toll at 1,45,477. The ministry said 95,80,402 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Just as the world seemed to be turning the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a new mutation in the novel coronavirus has started to make things look bleaker again, as several countries imposed fresh lockdowns to curb fresh transmission. But before one looks to cancel yearend plans (or if you’re an investor, consider booking profits on your portfolio), it’s important to understand what has happened. Science fiction movies have created a fear of virus “mutations” that threaten to wipe out the population but scientists point out that viruses change all the time as part of their evolutionary process. These changes take place in order to help the virus survive, and by way of natural selection, most changes die out while a select few help it to propagate. READ MORE
Here are the salient points from the COVID-19 data today:
-Active cases fall for 24 consecutive days; it’s down 1705 in last 24 hours
-Fall of 1,705 in active cases is the lowest single-day fall in last 24 days
-Single-day testing is back below 10 lakh after five days; it’s nine lakh vs previous day’s 11.08 lakh
-Additions to total cases at 24,337 against recoveries of 25,709
-Recovery rate rises to 95.53 percent while positivity rate slips to 3.02 percent
-Mortality rate remains at 1.45 percent for last 22 days
-Single-day deaths remain below 400 for 8th straight day; it’s up 333
-Total cases at 1 crore, active 3.04 lakh, recoveries 96.1 lakh and deaths 1.46 lakh
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,360 on Sunday with 40 more fatalities, while 1,978 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 5,36,828, the health department said in a bulletin. West Bengal now has 17,771 active cases, and a total of 5,09,697 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,627 since Saturday, it said. The recovery rate stands at 94.95 percent. The deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas (15) and Kolkata (5), among other districts, the bulletin said. The fresh cases include 468 infections from the metropolis and 427 from North 24 Parganas. Altogether, 40,243 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 67,06,320.
Saudi Arabia closes all its borders to all countries amid concerns over coronavirus mutation
After several months since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka reported only five deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 12,009 whereas the total caseload touched 9.09 lakh with 1,194 new infections, the health department said. The total infection count comprised 8,82,944 discharges cumulatively including 1,062 on Sunday and 14,497 active cases, a bulletin issued by the department said. Half the cases reported in the state on Sunday were contributed by Bengaluru urban district which saw 659 infections. The city also witnessed a steep decline in daily fatalities with just two deaths on Sunday, which is lowest after several months. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3.82 lakh cases, 4,268 deaths, 3,68,992 discharges and 9,607 active cases.
Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on the continent. France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy all announced restrictions on UK travel, hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be canceled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant. Johnson immediately put those regions into a strict new Tier 4 restriction level, upending Christmas plans for millions. France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, the prime minister's office announced. The French statement said the short two-day period would buy authorities time to find a common doctrine on how to deal with the threat. It specified that flows of people or transport to the UK are not affected. The German government said it was banning flights coming from Britain in reaction to the new coronavirus strain.
European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's health minister said on December 20. "According to everything we know so far" the new strain "has no impact on the vaccines", which remain "just as effective", Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing "talks among experts of European authorities". Spahn was referring especially to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being administered in countries including the US and UK and which is on the brink of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency. A health ministry spokesman said the EU experts' meeting had taken place on Sunday and included representatives of Berlin's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health. A number of EU nations have banned air travel from Britain in response to the new strain, while France said it would block people arriving from the UK and all freight unless it is unaccompanied.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to dip on Sunday, with the number being 9,593, as the state recorded 1,114 new patients and 15 fatalities. According to a government bulletin, active cases on Saturday stood at 9,692. With the addition of 1,114 fresh cases today, the overall tally of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu touched 8.06 lakh. On Sunday, 1,198 people were discharged after being cured of the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 7,85,315, the bulletin said. With 15 more deaths, the total fatalities climbed to 11,983. Chennai continued to remain on top of the virus chart, showing 325 new infections on Sunday, followed by Coimbatore at 112 and Chengalpattu with 81 new infections.
Kerala on Sunday recorded 5,711 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths, taking the total number of those affected in the state by the virus to 7.05 lakh. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state has tested 53,858 samples on Sunday and the test positivity rate was 10.60 per cent.The state has tested 73.47 lakh samples till now. With 30 more deaths, the toll in the southern state rose to 2,816. Kottayam reported 905 cases on Sunday, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram 662, Kozhikode with 650 and Ernakulam 591 cases. At least 4,471 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of those cured in the state to 6,41,285.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,96,518, the state health department said. With 98 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total tally of fatalities rose to 48,746, it said. A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,83,905. The state is now left with 62,743 active cases. A total of 1,21,19,196 people have been tested so far. The state's case recovery rate reached 94.06 percent while the case fatality rate is 2.57 percent, a health department statement said.
