  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 16 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India reports 23,950 new cases

Anshul | Published: December 23, 2020 10:48 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with23,950new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement