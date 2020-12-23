Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India reports 23,950 new cases

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: COVID-19 immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations, says study

People who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection have immune memory to protect against reinfection for at least eight months, according to a new study which provides strong evidence for the likelihood that COVID19 vaccines will work for long periods. While earlier studies have shown that antibodies against the coronavirus wane after the first few months of infection, raising concerns that people may lose immunity quickly, the new research, published in the journal Science Immunology, puts these concerns to rest.