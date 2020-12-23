Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India reports 23,950 new cases

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with23,950new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day.
Dec 23, 2020
11:48
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: COVID-19 immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations, says study
People who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection have immune memory to protect against reinfection for at least eight months, according to a new study which provides strong evidence for the likelihood that COVID19 vaccines will work for long periods. While earlier studies have shown that antibodies against the coronavirus wane after the first few months of infection, raising concerns that people may lose immunity quickly, the new research, published in the journal Science Immunology, puts these concerns to rest.
Dec 23, 2020
11:37
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Five new cases take Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 16,657
Five more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for COVID19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,657, a health department official said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, two were reported from West Kameng and one each from Tawang, Namsai and the Capital Complex region, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Dec 23, 2020
11:25
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Awaiting COVID vaccine arrival, Delhi hospital working on storage facility
From installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital for storage of COVID19 vaccine, anticipating its arrival, sources said on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.
Dec 23, 2020
11:12
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 369 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 8 more deaths in Maharashtra
Thane has reported 369 new cases of COVID19, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,39,776, an official said on Wednesday. The COVID19 death toll in the district has reached 5,892 as eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, he said. Currently, there are 4,266 active COVID19 cases in the district, while 2,29,618 patients have recovered.
Dec 23, 2020
10:54
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Telangana adds 635 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Telangana registered 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.83 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,522. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 115, followed by Rangareddy 57 and Medchal Malkajgiri 49, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 22.
Dec 23, 2020
10:40
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,893 with five new cases
Five more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,893, a health department official said on Wednesday. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported.
Dec 23, 2020
10:27
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Europe crosses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as new variant spreads, says tally
Europe became the first region worldwide to cross 500,000 COVID19 deaths on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain threatened the region's prevention measures to curb the pandemic.
Dec 23, 2020
10:15
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Canada to boost screening of UK travelers, sees no sign of mutated COVID-19
Canada is introducing extra measures to screen people who have spent time in Britain to check for a fastspreading mutated COVID19 variant, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told a briefing on Tuesday.
Dec 23, 2020
10:07
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: France to reopen border with England for COVID-clear travellers
France will reopen its borders to passengers from England on Wednesday, ending a blockade intended to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant, but which has held up thousands of lorries before Christmas.
Dec 23, 2020
09:52
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Jharkhand reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Jharkhand's COVID19 tally rose to 1,13,407 as 209 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,014 as three persons have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.
Dec 23, 2020
09:36
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: COVID-19 vaccine stirs rare hesitation in nearly virus-free Singapore
As Singapore prepares to roll out COVID19 vaccinations its striking success in controlling the virus is making some question whether they should take the jabs.
Dec 23, 2020
09:20
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: South Korea's cases, COVID-19 deaths spike again
South Korea has added another new 1,092 infections of the coronavirus in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government's ability to handle the outbreak. The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 52,550, with more than 13,130 cases added in the last two weeks alone..
Dec 23, 2020
09:06
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: US under siege from COVID-19 as hospitals overwhelmed before holidays
Americans were warned again on Tuesday not to travel for Christmas as the latest COVID19 surge left hospitals struggling to find beds for the sick and political leaders imposed restrictions to try to curb new infections, making for a grim holiday season.
Dec 23, 2020
08:53
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Australian state eases COVID-19 curbs for Christmas as new cases dwindle
Australia's most populous state on Wednesday relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain under lockdown.
Dec 23, 2020
08:47
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Trump threatens to not sign COVID-19 bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign a $892billion coronavirus relief bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks.