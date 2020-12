India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.77 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload in the country remained below three lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 2,81,919 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitutes2.78per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested up to December 24, including 9,97,396 on Thursday.

9 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh tally to 16,678

(SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Barring three, all the new patients are asymptomatic.

Another UK-returned Delhi resident tests positive for COVID-19

A UK-returned man in the Dwarka area here has been found positive for COVID-19 and his family has been quarantined while tracing of others who came in contact with him was underway, officials said on Thursday. Earlier, another person who recently arrived from the UK had tested positive in southeast Delhi on Wednesday.

The district authorities have deployed teams to contact those who have returned from the UK in the past four weeks and ensure that they undergo RTPCR tests if they show any symptoms, said a senior government official.

"The passenger who was found positive in Dwarka area of South West district came to India from the UK on December 19," he said.

The patient was shifted to the special facility at the LNJP hospital here where genome testing will be conducted to identify the strain of the virus, he said.

His family members have been quarantined and those persons who came in contact with him are being traced, the officer said.

The passengers who have returned to India from the UK—where a mutated, highly infectious strain of the coronavirus has emerged since November 25—are being contacted and tested by the district-level teams.

Global coronavirus caseload at 7,97,34,164; fatalities at 17,49,528

—With inputs from agencies