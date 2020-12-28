Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 1.02 cr; 10th in world in active cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 20,021 new COVID-19 cases, 21,131 recoveries, and 279 deaths in last 24 hours

Here are the salient points from today’s Union health ministry data:

-Sharp fall in testing; last 24 hours saw the lowest testing in at least 2 months

-Single-day testing at 7.15 lakh vs previous day’s 9.43 lakh

-Total additions see an increase of 20,021 & recoveries by 21,131 in last 24 hours

-Active cases fall for 31 consecutive days; it’s down 1,389

-Increase in deaths remain below 300 for 3rd straight day, it’s up 279

-Recovery rate rises to 95.83% while positivity rate slips to 2.72%

-The mortality rate remains at 1.45% for last 29 days

-Total cases at 1.02 cr, active 2.77 lk, recoveries 97.83 lk & deaths 1.48 lk