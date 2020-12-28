  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 47 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 1.02 cr; 10th in world in active cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 28, 2020 11:57 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669 pushing the national recovery rate to95.83 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement