Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 1.02 cr; 10th in world in active cases

Muzaffarnagar records 26 more COVID-19 infections
The son of a local BJP leader in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has died due to COVID-19, according to his family. Thirty-two-year-old Vinit Tyagi, the son of former BJP district president Devert Tyagi, died at a Ghaziabad hospital Saturday evening. He was cremated here on Sunday. Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and several BJP leaders expressed their condolences over Vinit Tyagi's death. Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar recorded 26 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 369. According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, four inmates of the district jail were among those found infected with the virus on Sunday.
Gujarat sees 850 new COVID-19 cases, 920 recoveries; 7 die
Gujarat on Sunday reported 850 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,41,845, the state health department said. With seven more persons succumbing to the viral disease, including four fatalities in Ahmedabad, two in Surat two and one in Vadodara, the total death toll in the state reached 4,282, it said. A total of 920 patients were discharged in the day, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 2,27,128. With 53,075 new tests, the total number of samples tested in Gujarat has gone up to 94,37,105, the department said. Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 93.91 percent.
Surat district reports 158 new COVID-19 cases
Surat district in Gujarat on Sunday reported 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, the state health department said. The overall coronavirus caseload in Surat district now stands at 48,646, while the death toll rose to 1,132, an official release said. With 133 new recoveries in Surat city in the day, the total number of people discharged so far has gone up to 34,804. The COVID-19 case recovery rate in Surat improved to 95.51 percent, said the Surat Municipal Corporation. The number of new tests conducted on Sunday and overall tests done so far in the Surat district was not available.
46 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,845
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,845 on Sunday as 46 more people, including 36 inmates of Rongyek jail, tested positive for the infection, an official said. East Sikkim reported 44 new cases, and South and West Sikkim districts one each, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said. Sikkim now has 547 active cases, while 5,078 people have been cured of the disease, 125 have succumbed to the infection and 94 have migrated to other states, he said. The Himalayan state has so far tested 68,247 samples for COVID-19, including 203 in the last 24 hours, the official added.
Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 341, death toll by 2
With the addition of 341 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,41,814, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of two more persons, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 5,926. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.45 percent. A total of 2,31,647 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in Thane district so far, taking the recovery rate to 95.80 percent, the official said, adding that the district is now left with 4,241 active cases.
Jharkhand reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,14,268 as 122 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,019 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours, he said. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 53, followed by East Singhbhum (45) and Dhanbad (15). Jharkhand now has 1,585 active coronavirus cases, while 1,11,664 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state tested 10,849 samples for COVID-19 on Sunday, he added.
India No.10 in the world in total active cases
- 18 countries have more than 1 million cases: Europe (8), South America (4), North America (2), Asia (1), Africa (1)
India reports 20,021 new COVID-19 cases, 21,131 recoveries, and 279 deaths in last 24 hours
Here are the salient points from today’s Union health ministry data:
-Sharp fall in testing; last 24 hours saw the lowest testing in at least 2 months
-Single-day testing at 7.15 lakh vs previous day’s 9.43 lakh
-Total additions see an increase of 20,021 & recoveries by 21,131 in last 24 hours
-Active cases fall for 31 consecutive days; it’s down 1,389
-Increase in deaths remain below 300 for 3rd straight day, it’s up 279
-Recovery rate rises to 95.83% while positivity rate slips to 2.72%
-The mortality rate remains at 1.45% for last 29 days
-Total cases at 1.02 cr, active 2.77 lk, recoveries 97.83 lk & deaths 1.48 lk
Bengal reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 29 fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,47,443 on Sunday as 1,435 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Twenty-nine more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,598, it said. As many as 1,740 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 95.73 percent, the bulletin said. North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number
of new cases at 338, followed by Kolkata (315), it said. Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 13, followed by North 24 Parganas (seven), the
bulletin said.
Near 1 million virus cases, South Africa weighs restrictions
As South Africa's COVID-19 spike has taken the country to nearly 1 million confirmed cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting on Sunday of the National Coronavirus Command Council. The country's new variant of the coronavirus, 501.V2, is more contagious and has quickly become dominant in many areas of the resurgence, according to experts. With South Africa's hospitals reaching capacity and no sign of the new surge reaching a peak, Ramaphosa is expected to announce a return to restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the disease. We are not helpless in the face of this variant, infectious disease specialist Dr. Richard Lessells told The Associated Press. We can change our behavior to give the virus less opportunities to spread. He said it's most important to avoid contact with others in indoor, enclosed spaces.
Chhattisgarh sees 825 COVID-19 cases, 1 UK returnee tests positive
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 825 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, taking the infection count to 2,75,149 and the toll to 3,293, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,58,155 after 57 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,043 completed the home isolation period. The number of active cases stood at 13,701, he said. One more person, who recently returned to the state from the United Kingdom where a new strain of coronavirus has been reported, has tested positive, the official said. With this, the number of UK returnees testing positive for the disease has gone up to four, he said, adding that all four samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further examination. "Of the 65 UK returnees, samples of 52 have been tested so far, and reports of four have returned positive, 26 are negative and the rest are awaited," he said. The official said the Raipur district accounted for 134 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 51,935, including 706 deaths.
European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign
The European Union officially launched its mass COVID-19 vaccination programme on Sunday with the goal of making shots available to all its adult population by the end of 2021. Germany's BioNTech has sent an initial 12.5 million doses of the vaccine it developed with U.S. drugs giant Pfizer to EU countries. In total, the 27-country region of 450 million people has negotiated contracts for over two billion doses of vaccine from various suppliers. Non-EU countries including Britain, Switzerland and Serbia have already started vaccinating their populations. READ MORE
Delhi records 757 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 1%
Delhi recorded 757 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities due to the disease on Sunday, even as the positivity rate stood at 1.01 percent, authorities said. The city's infection tally mounted to 6,22,851 and the death toll reached 10,453, they said, adding that over 75,210 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. On Monday, 803 coronavirus cases were reported. A total of 939 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 871 on Wednesday. However, 1,063 cases were reported on Thursday. The number again dropped to 758 on Friday and 655 on Saturday, the lowest in over four months. The 757 fresh cases on Sunday came out of the 75,210 tests conducted the previous day, including 40,742 RT-PCR tests and 34,468 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On August 17, the national capital had recorded 787 COVID-19 cases. The city had reported 652 coronavirus cases on August 16. The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,713 on Sunday from 6,921 on Saturday. The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.