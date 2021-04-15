Coronavirus Live: Total cases rise by more than 2 lakhs for the first time

COVID-19 India update

>> Total cases rise by more than 2 lakhs for the 1st time

>> Active cases increase by 1 lakh for 2nd straight day

>> Increase in total cases continue to be more than total deaths so far

>> Deaths continue to rise by more than 1,000; it’s up 1,038

>> Recovery rate reduces to 88.31 percent, and positivity rate rises above 10 percent

>> Death rate now at 1.23% vs 1.33% on April 1, 2021

>> Single-day testing remains around 14 lakhs; vaccination tally at 33.14 lakhs

>> Total cases rise by 2 lakhs, active by 1.06 lakhs & recoveries by 93,528

>> Total cases at 1.41 crore, active 14.72 lakhs, recoveries 1.24 crore & deaths at 1.73 lakh

>> Maharashtra reports nearly 60,000 fresh covid-19 cases