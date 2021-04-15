Coronavirus Live: Total cases rise by more than 2 lakhs for the first time

India reports 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 93k discharges and 1,038 deaths in last 24 hours
Total cases: 1,40,74,564
Total recoveries: 1,24,29,564
Active cases: 14,71,877
Death toll: 1,73123
Total vaccination: 11,44,93,238
COVID ‘Tika Utsav’ witnesses growth in vaccination centres and daily vaccinations
More than 1.28 crore vaccination doses were administered during the Tika Utsav in India.
Weekend curfew likely in Delhi
As Delhi reports record coronavirus cases, speculations of a weekend lockdown take shape. CM Arvind Kejriwal may take the decision to announce a weekend curfew in the national capital in a meeting today at 1 pm.
Over 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in India, 1038 new fatalities
The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 2 lakh infections being reported in a day, while the active cases surpassed the 14- lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. With the new cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,40,74,564. A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest sinceOctober3,2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Tokyo Olympics might yet be cancelled due to COVID-19
A senior Japanese ruling party official said cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, as a fourth wave of infections surges less than 100 days from the planned start of the Games. "If it seems impossible to do it any more, then we have to stop, decisively," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments to broadcaster TBS.
Tokyo Olympics might yet be cancelled due to COVID-19
A senior Japanese ruling party official said cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, as a fourth wave of infections surges less than 100 days from the planned start of the Games. "If it seems impossible to do it any more, then we have to stop, decisively," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments to broadcaster TBS.
UP gets 25,000 vials of Remdesivir from Gujarat
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has procured 25,000 vials of Remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of Covid-19. The vials were brought from Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening by a state aircraft. A government spokesperson said that other than Remdesivir, the government was keeping a close watch over availability of eight other medicines, prescribed for Covid patients. These include Ivermectin, Paracetamol, Doxycycline, Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Zinc tables, Vitamin B Complex and Vitamin D3.
Empowered Group 2 initiates action to avoid panic regarding availability of Medical Oxygen
>> India’s Daily Production Capacity (7287 MT) and Stock (~50,000 MT) comfortably more than Daily Consumption (3842 MT) at present.
>> States to be mapped to Oxygen sources
>> DPIIT, MoHFW and Union Steel Ministry jointly reviews situation in High Burden States daily
It is pertinent to note that there is sufficient production capacity of around 7127 MTs for oxygen in the country, and as per need, the surplus oxygen available with the steel plants is also being utilized. The country has a daily production capacity of 7127 MT of oxygen per day. Against this, the total production has been 100 percent since past two days, as directed by EG2, since supply to medical oxygen has gone up rapidly. On 12th April 2021, the medical oxygen consumption in the country was 3842 MTs, that is 54 percent of the daily production capacity. The maximum consumption of medical oxygen in the country is by states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, followed by Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan.
BMC and major pvt hospitals to identify 4-5-star hotels for setting up step-down facilities for COVID-19 patients
BMC and some major private hospitals will identity four and five star hotels to set-up step-down facilities for COVID-19 patients. According to a BMC press release, the linked hotels must have 20 rooms. Patients that do not require medical intervention, ICY or ventilator beds will be transferred to these step-down facilities linked hotels. Major hospitals will provide round-the-clock medical services to these step-down facilities, the release further said. The charge of such facilities may be Rs 4000 per day per bed. The charges for twin sharing room are Rs 6,000. However, the hospitals may charge extra for medical expenses, doctor visits, and incidental charges. Bombay Hospital had earlier collaborated with BMC for step-down facility and it will operate InterContinental in Marine Drive as its step-down facility. HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will collaborate with Operate Trident, BKC as step-down facility.
Karnataka board 10th exam will take place, says state govt
Karnataka government has not taken any decision to cancel the State board 10th exam. The state education minister, S Suresh Kumar said: “The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will take place from June 21." The statement further said no decision like the CBSE has been taken. However, keeping in view the situation in future, an appropriate decision would be taken.” This comes as CBSE has cancelled 10th board exam and postponed the 12th board exams as the coronavirus cases in India surge.
COVID-19 India update
>> Total cases rise by more than 2 lakhs for the 1st time
>> Active cases increase by 1 lakh for 2nd straight day
>> Increase in total cases continue to be more than total deaths so far
>> Deaths continue to rise by more than 1,000; it’s up 1,038
>> Recovery rate reduces to 88.31 percent, and positivity rate rises above 10 percent
>> Death rate now at 1.23% vs 1.33% on April 1, 2021
>> Single-day testing remains around 14 lakhs; vaccination tally at 33.14 lakhs
>> Total cases rise by 2 lakhs, active by 1.06 lakhs & recoveries by 93,528
>> Total cases at 1.41 crore, active 14.72 lakhs, recoveries 1.24 crore & deaths at 1.73 lakh
>> Maharashtra reports nearly 60,000 fresh covid-19 cases
S Africa suspends J&J COVID-19 vaccine
South Africa has joined the US in suspending its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following reports that six women who received the immunisation doses had developed unusual blood clots with low platelet count. After this advisory came to my attention, I held urgent consultations with our scientists, who have advised that we cannot take the decision made by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lightly.
Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles
When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. On Wednesday, 1,335 new cases were confirmed, taking the total to 35,910, with 97 deaths. While that is much better than most other countries, Thailand's cases in the first three months of this year were triple what the country had all of last year and its daily numbers are rising fast.
As Covid spread gets worse, leading doctors say go for a quick restrictive lockdown
As the COVID-19 cases in India worsen, some leading doctors of the country suggested going for a quick, restrictive lockdown. Majorly because the rising cases have overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure in several states. Plus, they urgently require an extraordinary response to contain the virus, some doctors feel. "One robust way to respond to this new variant of virus is to quickly go for a restrictive lockdown," Naresh Trehan, top cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon told IANS. He said, the way Maharashtra has taken a decision, other states should also make a fast move. 15-day restrictions in Maharashtra comes into effect on Thursday.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing inoculation drive in India and across the world.