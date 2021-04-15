  • SENSEX
Coronavirus Live: Total cases rise by more than 2 lakhs for the first time

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 15, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Spreading at a very high speed, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has overwhelmed healthcare infrastructure in several states, urgently requires an extraordinary response to contain the virus, feel the leading doctors, dealing with the health crisis in the country. India marks another grim milestone with 2 lakh new cases in the past 24 hours. With nearly 60,000 new cases reported yesterday, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state. The state's 15-day restrictions come into effect from today. BMC and major private hospitals in Maharashtra will identity four-five-star hotels for setting up step-down facilities for COVID-19 patients. These facilities will be used for patients that do not require medical intervention.

