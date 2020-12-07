Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 97 lakh mark; active cases below 4 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 96,77,203 with daily cases at 32,981; active cases at 3.96 lakh

Here are the salient points from today’s COVID-19 data:

-Active cases below 4 lakh after falling for 10 straight days

-Active cases fall by 6,519 to lowest level since July 20

-Sharp drop in single-day testing; they’ve fallen by almost 3 lakh

-Last 24 hours saw testing of 8.01 lakh vs previous day’s 11.01 lakh

-Single-day testing of 8.01 lakh is at lowest level in 15 days

-Rise in deaths over last 24 hours below 400 for 1st time since June; they’re at 391

-Additions to total cases less than recoveries for 10th straight day

-Last 24 hours saw an addition of 32,981 vs recoveries of 39,109

-Recovery rate near 94%, it’s at 94.45% vs yesterday’s 94.37%

-Death rate remains at 1.45% for 8th consecutive day

-Total cases at 96.77 lakh, active 3.96 lakh, recoveries 91.39 lakh and deaths 1.40 lakh