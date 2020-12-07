Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 97 lakh mark; active cases below 4 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 07, 2020 11:03 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus infections rose to 96.77 lakh, while the active caseload fell below 4 lakh and the recoveries surged to 91.39 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96, 77,203 with 32,981 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,573 with 391 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 3, 96,729 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises4.10per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91, 39,901 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.45 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

