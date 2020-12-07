Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 97 lakh mark; active cases below 4 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Two new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Monday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 3,936, an official said. The two new cases were reported from Serchhip district, he said. The two patients aged 34 and 45 are policemen, who recently returned from Bihar after assembly election duty. According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state now is 202 while 3,728 people have recovered from the virus. Mizoram has so far reported six COVID-19 fatalities, it said. The COVID-19 infection rate in the state is 2.50 percent. Altogether, 1,57,292 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far including 627 on Sunday. Aizawl district reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 2,632, followed by Lunglei district, which reported 335 cases. Hnahthial district is the lone COVID-19 free district in the state as of now.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 521 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 11 more deaths
The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,32,922 with the addition of 521 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Monday. The district has also reported 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 5,744, he said. Currently, there are 7,144 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,20,034 patients have recovered, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.47 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.47 percent. The active cases comprise 3.06 percent of the total coronavirus cases detected so far in the district, he said. Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 54,872, followed by Thane city-52,650, Navi Mumbai-49,011 and Mira Bhayander-24501. Among the total number of COVID-19 deaths, Thane city has recorded 1,252, Kalyan-1,067, Navi Mumbai-998 and Mira Bhayander-762, the official added. The neighbouring Palghar district has till date reported 43,233 coronavirus cases and 1,164 deaths due to the viral infection, an official from the district administration said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India ranks 7th in the world in total active cases
-6.5k dip inactive cases. India's active cases now below 4 lakh (3.97 lakh). This is approximately the number of active cases we had back on July 21 (139 days ago). India ranks No.7 in the world in total active cases.
-With 1.74 lakh new cases, total cases in the USA cross the 15 million mark. USA accounts for 22.5% of the world's total caseload and 18.75% of the total COVID-19 deaths. USA's share of the world population is 4.25%. New cases in the USA below 2 lakh after 5 days of over 2 lakh daily cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,950 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,54,944; death toll 7,924
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,924 on Sunday with 24 new fatalities, while 1,950 fresh cases took the infection tally to 5,54,944, an official statement issued here said. The statement said among the 24 new deaths, five were reported from Lucknow, three from Varanasi and two each from Kanpur and Ayodhya. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 283 were reported from Lucknow followed by 223 from Ghaziabad, 171 from Meerut, 138 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 108 from Varanasi. In the past 24 hours, 1,993 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,24, 860, it said. The recovery rate in the state is 94.58 percent, it said, adding that the count of active cases is currently 22,160. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the positivity rate in December was 1.20 percent. In the last 24 hours, over 1.79 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, and so far more than 2.03 crore tests have been conducted in the state.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal reports 3,143 new COVID-19 cases, 46 fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,99,697 on Sunday as 3,143 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Forty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,723, it said. As many as 3,167 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 93.51 per cent, it said. Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 765, followed by North 24 Parganas (746) and South 24 Parganas (209), it said. North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 15, followed by Kolkata (10) and Hooghly (four), the bulletin said. The state now has 23,894 active coronavirus cases, it said. West Bengal has so far tested 61.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,186 in the last 24 hours, it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 96,77,203 with daily cases at 32,981; active cases at 3.96 lakh
Here are the salient points from today’s COVID-19 data:
-Active cases below 4 lakh after falling for 10 straight days
-Active cases fall by 6,519 to lowest level since July 20
-Sharp drop in single-day testing; they’ve fallen by almost 3 lakh
-Last 24 hours saw testing of 8.01 lakh vs previous day’s 11.01 lakh
-Single-day testing of 8.01 lakh is at lowest level in 15 days
-Rise in deaths over last 24 hours below 400 for 1st time since June; they’re at 391
-Additions to total cases less than recoveries for 10th straight day
-Last 24 hours saw an addition of 32,981 vs recoveries of 39,109
-Recovery rate near 94%, it’s at 94.45% vs yesterday’s 94.37%
-Death rate remains at 1.45% for 8th consecutive day
-Total cases at 96.77 lakh, active 3.96 lakh, recoveries 91.39 lakh and deaths 1.40 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu clocks 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 7.90 lakh, while 16 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,793, the health department said. As many as 1,398 people were discharged from health care facilities across the state after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,67,659, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 10,788. The state capital and Coimbatore logged 346 and 139 cases respectively, while the rest were scattered across other districts. Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2.17 lakh infections out of over 7.90 lakh in the state.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases, 1,485 recoveries; 17 die
Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,455 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,18,788, the state health department said. With 17 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, including 10 deaths in Ahmedabad, three in Surat, and one each in Amreli, Botad, Rajkot and Vadodara, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 4,081, it said. At 1,485, the number of recoveries exceeded the new cases. The tally of recoveries in the state now stands at 2,00,012, taking the case recovery rate to 91.42 percent, the department said a release. The state now has 14,695 active cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka reports 1,321 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,321 fresh COVID-19 infections and 10 mortalities taking the total cases and fatalities to 8,93,006 and 11,856 respectively, the health department said. The total number of discharged were 8,55,750, including 889 today. As many as 25,381 were active cases including 280 in the ICU, the department said in its bulletin. Almost all the districts in Karnataka saw a steep decline in the cases and fatalities, including Bengaluru though it alone was on the higher side with the figures of infection in three digits. The city today reported 733 infections and seven fatalities more than half of the total infections and deaths in the state. Cumulatively, the city reported 3,74,024 infections, 4,183 deaths, 3,50,204 who got discharged, including 275 today, and 19,636 active cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala COVID-19 recoveries go past 5.72 lakh, new cases at 4,777
Kerala's COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday crossed 5.72 lakh as 5,217 people recuperated from the disease and 4,777 new cases were reported, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The total virus caseload mounted to 6,36,392 and 60,924 are presently under treatment. In the last 24 hours, 51,893 samples were tested and the test positivity rate touched 9.21 percent. So far, 66,08,606 samples have been sent for testing. Malappuram recorded 664 cases, Kozhikode 561, Thrissur 476 and Ernakulam 474, the Minister said in a press release. The toll mounted to 2,418 with 28 more deaths. Of the positive cases, 39 were health workers, 84 people had come from outside the state and 4,120 were infected through contact. As many as 3,14,400 people were under observation in various districts, including 14,931 in various hospitals.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kejriwal says third wave seems to be weakening
Delhi recorded 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate below 4 percent, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital seems to be weakening. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday had stood at 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent and 4.2 percent respectively. Over 73,000 tests were conducted on the previous day, while the positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 3.68 percent. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet, also asserted that "Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus". These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of 73,536 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,023 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted, "I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a v difficult war against corona." Sixty-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,643, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.68 percent, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Sunday dropped to 24,693 from 26,678, the previous day.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 97 lakh mark
India's COVID-19 tally on Monday neared the 97 lakh mark, while the total number of recoveries stood more than 91.35 lakh. The death toll stands over 1.40 lakh. In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 96,44,222 and the death toll at 140,182. The ministry said that 91,00,792 people have so far recovered from the infection.