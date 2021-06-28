Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders

Welcome and good morning readers to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the pandemic front and the ongoing unlock and inoculation drive in the country. For starters, in its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,02,33,183 and the death toll at 3,95,751. The ministry said there are 5,86,403 active cases, while 2,92,51,02 people have so far recovered from the infection.