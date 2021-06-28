Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which recently undertook a drive to vaccinate homeless persons and beggars against COVID-19, has now started a campaign to inoculate potential super-spreaders in the township, a civic official said on Monday.
COVID-19: Drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which recently undertook a drive to vaccinate homeless persons and beggars against COVID-19, has now started a campaign to inoculate potential super-spreaders in the township, a civic official said on Monday. In the first phase of the new campaign, 250 employees of various medical stores in Navi Mumbai were administered vaccine doses at a special camp organised on Sunday, civic spokesperson Mahendra Konde told PTI. He said those working at medical stores come in contact with a large number of people, including sick persons, frequently. Hence, the NMMC undertook the special drive to protect them from the coronavirus infection, he said.
Maharashtra sees 9,974 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths, 8,562 recoveries
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,974 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 143 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,36,821 and the toll to 1,21,286, the state Health Department said. A total of 8,562 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 57,90,113 so far, leaving the state with 1,22,252 active cases, it said. Mumbai reported 739 fresh cases and 13 deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 7,20,349 and the number of the COVID-19 decreased to 15,396.
Welcome and good morning readers to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the pandemic front and the ongoing unlock and inoculation drive in the country. For starters, in its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,02,33,183 and the death toll at 3,95,751. The ministry said there are 5,86,403 active cases, while 2,92,51,02 people have so far recovered from the infection.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|123.35
|2.45
|2.03
|Hindalco
|379.50
|3.60
|0.96
|Asian Paints
|3,034.65
|30.75
|1.02
|Cipla
|967.00
|9.90
|1.03
|Grasim
|1,518.40
|11.55
|0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|3,034.30
|31.05
|1.03
|Tata Steel
|1,171.70
|6.70
|0.58
|HDFC
|2,521.15
|13.55
|0.54
|HDFC Bank
|1,520.00
|5.85
|0.39
|SBI
|431.00
|2.25
|0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4780
|-0.0840
|-0.09
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0610
|0.1240
|0.12
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6704
|0.0009
|0.14