Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 40,000 cases for 4th day; daily fatalities at 416

Today's Data Highlights (July 26)





- 39.36k new cases, 416 new deaths, 35.97k new recoveries, 2.98k rise in the active cases

- New cases below 40k for the 4th day, below 50k for the 29th day

- Kerala reports 17.5k new cases, Maharashtra 6.8k, Mizoram 2.3k

- Maharashtra reports 123 new deaths, Odisha 67, Kerala 66

- 9 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -1% (world average is -1%)

- 18.99 lakh new vaccinations. 43.52 crore total. 12.99 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 6 lakh second dose

- 11.54 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 3.4% (2.31% the previous day)

- Daily tests lowest in 112 days

- Test positivity rate above 3% for first time in 35 days

- Test positivity rate: Manipur 16.95%, Kerala 11.91%, Meghalaya 11.89%