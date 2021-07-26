Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 40,000 cases for 4th day; daily fatalities at 416

Coronavirus India News Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 39,361 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above 3 percent after 35 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said. The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,05,79,106 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, according to the data.
Australia sees COVID-19 cases climb, police warn against protest repeat
Australia's most populous state reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order, while police vowed to crack down on any repeat of a wild anti-lockdown protest at the weekend. New South Wales, which has had more than 5 million people in Sydney city under lockdown for a month, reported 145 new cases of the virus, from 141 a day earlier, as it struggles to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. Of particular concern, 51 of those newly diagnosed were active in the community before testing positive, raising the risk of transmission. The authorities have said they want that number near zero before lifting the city's most restrictive lockdown of the pandemic at a July 30 target date.
Assam reports 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more fatalities
Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,58,491 on Sunday as 1,054 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,136, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. Six more people died due to the infection in Golaghat, four in Jorhat, two in Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each in Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts, it said. At least 1,347 more coronavirus-positive patients have succumbed to the disease till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of COVID fatalities as they had other ailments.
COVID-19: Karnataka logs 1,001 fresh infections, 22 deaths
Karnataka on Sunday registered 1,001 fresh COVID-19 infections and 2 deaths taking the total cases and mortalities to 28,94,557 and 36,374 respectively, the Health department said. There were 23,419 active cases in the state while as many as 1,465 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 28,34,741. So far 3.78 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. The positivity rate for the day was 0.68 percent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.19 per cent, the department said.
Today's Data Highlights (July 26)
- 39.36k new cases, 416 new deaths, 35.97k new recoveries, 2.98k rise in the active cases
- New cases below 40k for the 4th day, below 50k for the 29th day
- Kerala reports 17.5k new cases, Maharashtra 6.8k, Mizoram 2.3k
- Maharashtra reports 123 new deaths, Odisha 67, Kerala 66
- 9 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -1% (world average is -1%)
- 18.99 lakh new vaccinations. 43.52 crore total. 12.99 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 6 lakh second dose
- 11.54 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 3.4% (2.31% the previous day)
- Daily tests lowest in 112 days
- Test positivity rate above 3% for first time in 35 days
- Test positivity rate: Manipur 16.95%, Kerala 11.91%, Meghalaya 11.89%
India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours
Total cases: 3,14,11,262
Active cases: 4,11,189
Total recoveries: 3,05,79,106
Death toll: 4,20,967
Delhi: People formed a long queue outside Akshardham metro station earlier in the morning.
Meghalaya logs 597 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 more fatalities
Meghalaya reported 10 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,024, while the tally mounted to 61,194 with 597 fresh cases, health department officials said. The state now has 5,007 active cases and 55,163 patients have recovered from the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said. The state government has permitted localities with COVID-19 vaccination coverage of over 95 percent to relax lockdown orders, officials said.
West Bengal reports 806 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,23,639 on Sunday as 806 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,073, a bulletin issued by the health department said. At least 892 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,93,770, it said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.04 percent. The state now has 11,796 active cases.
COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 2
The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 2. The curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7 am, 2nd August 2021," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said.
Good morning readers! Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19.
Delhi Metro and buses will run at full capacity from today. Theatres, cinema halls are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in the national capital.
Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.
