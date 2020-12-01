Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal orders price cut of RT-PCR test; India's COVID-19 tally above 94 lakh

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 01, 2020 08:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed a price cut for the RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. Though these tests are being conducted free of cost in government hospitals, However, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister's tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately. The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 88,47,600, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death count climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

