Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal orders price cut of RT-PCR test; India's COVID-19 tally above 94 lakh

Asian factories continue recovery from COVID-19 woes as China booms

Asian factories continued to recover steadily in November thanks to a boom in economic powerhouse China, private surveys showed today, offering hope the region was shaking off the drag from the COVID-19 crisis. But a global resurgence in coronavirus infections has made the outlook highly uncertain, keeping governments and central banks under pressure to maintain or ramp up their massive stimulus programmes, analysts say.

China's factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, a private survey showed on Tuesday, a sign the world's second-largest economy is recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

The upbeat findings were in line with an official survey that showed activity at Chinese factories expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, with growth in the services sector hitting a multi-year high. (Source: Reuters)