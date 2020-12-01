Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal orders price cut of RT-PCR test; India's COVID-19 tally above 94 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed a price cut for the RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. Though these tests are being conducted free of cost in government hospitals, However, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister's tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 88,47,600, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death count climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Dec 1, 2020
11:34
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,13,49,298 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 30 with 9,69,322 samples being tested on Monday.
Dec 1, 2020
11:17
Coronavirus in Assam Live Updates: Assam reported 159 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally to 2,12,776, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. No new deaths were reported by the state for the second consecutive day with the fatality rate remaining at 0.46 percent. The state did not report any death for two consecutive days on November 4 and 5, and again on November 18 and 26. Besides, no fatalities were reported on Sunday and Monday. (Source: PTI)
Dec 1, 2020
10:56
Asian factories continue recovery from COVID-19 woes as China booms
Asian factories continued to recover steadily in November thanks to a boom in economic powerhouse China, private surveys showed today, offering hope the region was shaking off the drag from the COVID-19 crisis. But a global resurgence in coronavirus infections has made the outlook highly uncertain, keeping governments and central banks under pressure to maintain or ramp up their massive stimulus programmes, analysts say.
China's factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, a private survey showed on Tuesday, a sign the world's second-largest economy is recovering to pre-pandemic levels.
The upbeat findings were in line with an official survey that showed activity at Chinese factories expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, with growth in the services sector hitting a multi-year high. (Source: Reuters)
Dec 1, 2020
10:40
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 tally of five worst-affected states (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases):
Maharashtra - 18,23,896 cases
Karnataka - 8,84,89 cases
Andhra Pradesh - 8,68,064 cases
Tamil Nadu - 7,81,915 cases
Kerala - 6,02,982 cases
Dec 1, 2020
10:23
Telangana reported 502 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths and 894 recoveries on 30th November. Total cases in the state rise to 2,70,318 including 1,461 deaths and 2,59,230 recoveries. Active cases stand at 9,627.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 94,62,809, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll. As many as 88,89,585 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Dec 1, 2020
09:54
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 94,62,809, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll. As many as 88,89,585 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,35,603, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,37,621, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Dec 1, 2020
09:35
Mizoram reported 22 new #COVID19 cases on 30th November.
Total cases 3,847
Total discharged 3,499
Death toll 5
Active cases 343
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates: West Bengal reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 4,83,484, the
state Health Department said.
Forty-eight more people died in the state, following which the count rose to 8,424, it said. The state's COVID-19 discharge rate improved to 93.23 per cent as 2,730 fresh recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
So far, 4,50,762 people have been cured in the state.
Dec 1, 2020
08:56
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates: Telangana reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,69,816.
According to the state's Health Department, the total count of cases includes 2,58,336 discharged cases and 1,458 deaths. There are 10,022 active cases in the state.
India reported 38,772 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry.
Dec 1, 2020
08:40
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE Updates: The city on Monday reported 646 new COVID-19 cases, 775 recoveries/discharges and 19 deaths. Total cases rose to 2,83,460 including 2,56,635 recoveries/discharges and 10,810 deaths. Active cases stand at 13,008.
Dec 1, 2020
08:28
Assam reported 159 #COVID19 cases and 110 discharges today. Total cases 2,12,776 Total discharges 2,08,393 Death toll 981 Active cases 3399
Assam reported 159 #COVID19 cases and 110 discharges today.
Total cases 2,12,776 Total discharges 2,08,393 Death toll 981
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates: The Odisha government has allowed re-opening of medical colleges across the state from Tuesday. COVID-19 safety protocols will have to be followed in the medical institutes, said the government.
"All medical colleges of the state shall reopen with effect from 1st December, 2020. Medical college authorities shall follow all the SOPs/guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of epidemic issued by the central/state government, scrupulously," a government order said on Monday.
Dec 1, 2020
08:22
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE Updates: The number of COVID-19 patients, who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland, crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday with 188 fresh recoveries, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
The total number of recoveries in the northeastern state now stands at 10,086. The coronavirus tally rose to 11,186 as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, he said.
Of the fresh cases, 14 were detected in Kohima, 11 in Dimapur and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts, the minister said. Paren reported the maximum of 133 new recoveries, followed by Dimapur (28) and Kohima (27), he said.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 90.16 per cent from 88.69 per cent recorded on Sunday, health department's director Dr Denis Hangsing said.
Dec 1, 2020
08:21
Welcome to our COVID-19 blog!
This is Mousumi Paul from CNBC-TV18 and I will be taking you through all the important updates on the novel coronavirus. To begin with, India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death count climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed on Monday.
