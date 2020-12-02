Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Daily new cases remain below 50,000; Total COVID-19 cases rises to 94.62 lakh

Ankit Gohel | Published: December 02, 2020 10:41 AM IST

event highlights

COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

