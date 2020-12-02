Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Daily new cases remain below 50,000; Total COVID-19 cases rises to 94.62 lakh

COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Dec 2, 2020
10:28
#COVIDー19 India Update | Single-day testing back above 10 lakh mark after 2 days; active cases fall for 5th straight day, now below 4.30 lakh
COVID-19 Live Updates | 724 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths fall to single-digit in Mumbai
Mumbai reported 724 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but the number of daily deaths fell to nine after a gap of seven months, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) showed. On May 1 the city had witnessed only five fatalities. The city had reported 12 fatalities on both November 16 and 19. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,84,184 and the death toll to 10,819. The number of recovered patients increased to 2,57,915, about 91 percent of the tally, with 1,280 more patients discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases in the city increased to 12,440. According to the BMC, the city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 213 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.33 per cent. There are 434 containment zones and 5,212 sealed buildings.
Share:
Dec 2, 2020
09:45
COVID-19 Live Updates | Mexico set to sign Pfizer vaccine deal on Wednesday
Mexico’s government was due to sign a contract on Wednesday with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the delivery of its coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. Pfizer has submitted the details about its vaccine to Mexico’s health regulator, Cofepris, and the country’s foreign minister last month said the government expects the vaccine to reach Mexico in December.
Lopez-Gatell said the contract with Pfizer, which developed its vaccine with German partner BioNTech SE, is expected to be signed by Health Minister Jorge Alcocer, and the Finance Ministry was making plans to ensure Mexico sets aside enough money to pay for the Pfizer and other vaccines.
Mexico’s contract with Pfizer will include ways to minimize the challenges associated with its vaccine, which requires that it be transported and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 F). Read more here.
Share:
Dec 2, 2020
09:41
COVID-19 Live Updates | Nagaland reports record one-day recovery of 108 COVID-19 patients
Nagaland on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries after 108 patients were discharged from hospitals, even as 23 fresh cases pushed the tally to 11,209, a state minister said. The recovery rate has improved to 90.94 percent. The state now has 840 active cases, while 10,194 people have recovered from the disease. A total of sixty-seven patients have died due to contagion. Out of the fatalities, 57 are due to COVID-19 and seven owing to comorbidities, while the deaths of three patients are under investigation, officials said. Nagaland has so far tested 1,13,371 samples. (PTI)
Share:
Dec 2, 2020
09:34
COVID-19 Live Updates | Jharkhand reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,09,332 as 181 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 969 after five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said. Of the new fatalities, two were reported from Bokaro, and one each from Dhanbad, East Singhbhum and Saraikela, the official said. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 81, followed by East Singhbhum at 18 and West Singhbhum at 14. Jharkhand now has 1,965 active coronavirus cases, while 1,06,398 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
COVID-19 Live Updates | Free Covid-19 vaccinations: Japan parliament passes bill
Japan’s parliament passed a bill to provide coronavirus vaccinations free of charge with the central government covering the cost, offering a key plan to stem the virus as the country struggles with its worst-yet wave of infections.
COVID-19 Live Updates | Sunny Deol tests COVID-19 positive, says Himachal Pradesh health secretary
Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday. Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said. The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday. The 64-year-old bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.
Share:
Dec 2, 2020
09:08
COVID-19 Live Updates | Bihar reports 4 more COVID deaths, 482 fresh cases
Four more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar in the past 24 hours raising the death toll to 1,268, while 482 fresh cases took the tally to 2,36,097, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday. It said that 567 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,29,365. The recovery rate in the state at present is 97.15 percent. Bihar now has 5,464 active cases, the bulletin said.
Assam reported 222 new COVID-19 positive cases raising the tally to 2,12,998 on Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. No deaths were registered for the second consecutive day and the fatality figure remained unchanged at 981, he said. Altogether 135 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the number of cured people to 2,08,528. The recovery rate in the state currently is 97.90 percent. Assam now has 3,486 active cases, the minister said adding that three had migrated out of the state. (PTI)
Share:
Dec 2, 2020
09:07
COVID-19 Live Updates | West Bengal logs 3,340 single-day recoveries, 52 deaths
West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate rose to 93.28 per cent after 3,340 people recovered on Tuesday, a bulletin released by the health department said. So far, 4,54,102 people have been cured of the disease in the state, it said. A total of 52 COVID-19 deaths were reported since Monday, including 11 fatalities from North 24 Parganas district, which pushed the toll to 8,476. The metropolis accounted for eight deaths, South 24 Parganas (six) and Hooghly (4), among others, the bulletin said. Of the 52 deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
Share:
Dec 2, 2020
09:07
Hello and welcome to CNBC-TV18’s LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here we keep you updated with the latest news and happenings about the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.