India's COVID-19 tally added over 12,000 new cases, more than 11,000 discharges and over 100 deaths, taking the country total to more than 1.08 crore cases. There are more than 1.36 lakh total active cases in the country, as the vaccination count is steadily rising.

Those who were administered first doses on January 16 will be administered the second ones today. The second dose is taken 28 days after the first one and is essential for complete development of immunity.

Some 8,000 people returned to India under Govt's Vande Bharat Mission

Vande Bharat Mission: 8,218 people returned to India on February 12, 2021; facilitated International travel of more than 5.6 million. pic.twitter.com/GPUaKYWZPH — DD India (@DDIndialive) February 13, 2021

Covishield vaccine being procured by govt at Rs 210 per dose: MoS Health

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is being procured by the government at a lower price of Rs 210 per dose, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey was responding to a question on whether the government is aware that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being sold to European Union nations at a comparatively lower price than to India. Click here to read more.