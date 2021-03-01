Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

US FDA gives emergency use authorisation to COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
The US on Saturday got its third jab against the deadly coronavirus disease with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) authorising a single-dose Johnson and Johnson anti-coronavirus vaccine for emergency use and setting the vaccine up for additional approvals around the world. President Joe Biden described the approval as an encouraging development in efforts to end the COVID-19 crisis and said this is exciting news for all US citizens. The J&J vaccine is the third authorized in the United States, following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, both of which require two doses.
State, districts required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres on Co-WIN2.0
States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of CVCs is available to the citizens, the Union Health Ministry said. The registration begins from March 1 at 9 am. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available. According to a guidance note on Co-WIN2.0 issued by the Health Ministry,states and UTs will decide the target number of doses to be administered in a vaccination cycle, based on already available vaccine doses and additional doses likely to be available in a vaccination cycle.
Registration for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination to open shortly
The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from March 1andregistration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. Registration will open at 9 am on March 1 at www.cowin.gov.in, the ministry said. All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022, are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.
Brazil's capital returns to COVID-19 lockdown
Brazil's capital has entered a two-week lockdown, joining several states in adopting measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as intensive care beds begin to fill in some important cities. At least eight Brazilian states adopted curfews over the past week due to the rise in cases and deaths from COVID-19. Thursday was Brazil's deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,541 deaths confirmed from the virus. So far 254,000 people have died overall. Brasilia Gov. Ibaneis Rocha decreed the total closure of bars, restaurants, shopping malls and schools until March 15 and prohibited gatherings of people. The sale of alcoholic beverages was prohibited after 8 p.m. In the federal district, 85 percent of hospital beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the local health ministry.
PM Modi takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing inoculation drive in the country. For starters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he tweeted. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" Modi said.