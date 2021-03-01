Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Registration for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination to open shortly

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from March 1andregistration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. Registration will open at 9 am on March 1 at www.cowin.gov.in, the ministry said. All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022, are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.