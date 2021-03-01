  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: March 01, 2021 08:45 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS in New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

