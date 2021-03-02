Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall after rising for last five days

Tokyo governor says fall in COVID-19 cases may not be enough to lift emergency state
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the pace of fall in coronavirus cases had eased, expressing concern that it may not be enough to lift a state of emergency remaining in the greater metropolitan area, Kyodo News reported. "We may not make it in time," she said, referring to the scheduled end to the emergency state on March 7 for the Japanese capital and three neighbouring prefectures, according to Kyodo.
China, US should lift COVID-19 travel bans if herd immunity reached
China and the United States should remove all barriers to travel between the two countries if the United States achieves herd immunity for COVID-19 with 90 percent of its population vaccinated, potentially by August, a Chinese epidemiologist has said. The United States is the worst-hit nation in the world by case count, with nearly 30 million infections so far, though new cases have been declining. As of Sunday, 15 percent of the US population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. "By August it could reach 90 percent and achieve herd immunity, so if that's the case, if we could remove all political barriers, just based on the science, the two countries could possibly be the first two countries to remove all barriers for free travel," Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention and Control, said on Monday. China has COVID-19 largely under control, with relatively small clusters of new local infections in recent months. No new community cases have been reported in mainland China since late January. "China is the safest country in the world in terms of COVID-19," Wu told an online forum organised by Tsinghua University and the Brookings Institution, a US think tank. Wu said he hoped the vaccination rate in the United States could reach over 80 percent by June. China, with a population of around 1.4 billion, has administered 40.5 million doses as of Feb. 9.
Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad
The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here. Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support. "Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic, the former India cricketer tweeted. India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. "Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination." However, it is not immediately known whether any other member of the Indian team's support staff was inoculated. The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here. The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India are currently leading the series 2-1.
Brazil health secretaries call for lockdowns as virus soars
Brazil's state health secretaries on Monday called for lockdowns and curfews in many parts of the country because hospitals are running short of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 daily kills more than 1,000 people nationwide. Brazil’s National Council of Health Secretaries said in an open letter that there should be restriction at the maximum level in regions where more than 85 percent of hospital beds are occupied and trending up so as to "to avoid the imminent national collapse of the public and private health care networks. The return of the pandemic in several states is making their private and their public assistance networks collapse and has brought imminent risk of spreading it to all regions of Brazil, the council said, adding that the nation is experiencing its worst moment since the pandemic began. It also cited the slow pace of the vaccination program. Last week was Brazil’s deadliest since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,244 confirmed deaths from the virus.
3777 seniors, 946 comorbid people vaccinated on day-1, phase-2 in Maharashtra
As many as 27,000 beneficiaries, including over 3500 senior citizens and 946 people aged 45 and above with co-morbidities, were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, amid reports of glitches in the Co-WIN 2.0 app in over half a dozen districts, officials said. Monday marked the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive covering senior citizens (60 and above) and people in the age group of 45-59 with co-morbidities. With this, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since the inoculation drive started on January 16 has increased to 12,28,211in Maharashtra, it said. Of the 27,115 beneficiaries, who received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, 16,008 were given the first dose, while the remaining11,107 received the second dose at 610 centres spread across the state, the department said. Among the 16,008 beneficiaries who were given the first dose, 4,715 were healthcare professionals and 6,570 frontline workers, the department data showed.
Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation
Twitter says it has begun labeling tweets that include misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and using a strike system to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules. The company said Monday that it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against COVID vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said. Twitter had already banned some COVID-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death. Read more here.
Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastin Piera, was beaming. Today, he said, is a day of joy, emotion and hope. The source of that hope: China a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press. With just four of China’s many vaccine makers claiming they are able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, a large part of the world’s population will end up inoculated not with the fancy Western vaccines boasting headline-grabbing efficacy rates, but with China’s humble, traditionally made shots. Amid a dearth of public data on China’s vaccines, hesitations over their efficacy and safety are still pervasive in the countries depending on them, along with concerns about what China might want in return for deliveries. Nonetheless, inoculations with Chinese vaccines already have begun in more than 25 countries, and the Chinese shots have been delivered to another 11, according to the AP tally, based on independent reporting in those countries along with government and company announcements. It’s a potential face-saving coup for China, which has been determined to transform itself from an object of mistrust over its initial mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak to a savior. Like India and Russia, China is trying to build goodwill, and has pledged roughly 10 times more vaccines abroad than it has distributed at home.
Philippines reports first case of COVID-19 South African variant
The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on Tuesday, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective. The Philippines started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday, an important milestone for a country among the hardest hit by the pandemic in Asia, but the discovery of another variant could complicate its recovery effort. "While there is no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease, the pattern of mutations within this variant suggests higher transmissibility and may have an impact on vaccine efficacy," the health ministry said in a statement. Of the six cases with the South African variant, three were detected locally and two were Filipinos returning from overseas. The origin of the other case was still being verified. The Philippines has so far found 87 cases with the more transmissible variant.
Arunachal reports first COVID-19 case after two days, tally rises to 16,837
Arunachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 after remaining coronavirus-free for two consecutive days, a senior health official said on Tuesday. The northeastern state's tally rose to 16,837, while 16,780 patients have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. A total of 56 people has so far died due to the contagion. Arunachal Pradesh's recovery rate and positivity rate stand at 99.66 percent and 0.005 percent, respectively, the official said. Altogether, 4,06,182 samples have been tested, including 378 on Monday, Jampa said. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 32,325 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots in the state thus far. The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Biden urged to stop blocking of COVID-19 WTO waiver suggested by India and S Africa
Coming out in support of India and South Africa, hundreds of American civil society organisations and three top lawmakers have urged US President Joe Biden to not block the waiver to COVID-19 vaccines at the WTO, asserting that it will boost the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide. The World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) requires countries to provide lengthy monopoly protections for medicines, tests, and technologies used to produce them.
J&J waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine: executive
Johnson & Johnson is waiting on regulatory approval of a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc to begin large-scale U.S. deliveries of its just-authorized COVID-19 vaccine following initial shipments this week, a top J&J executive said on Monday. J&J will ship nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine around the United States this week and expects to deliver another 16 million doses later this month. But none is expected to go out next week. "The first doses come from a smaller plant, which we could start up earlier," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview. "The big plant is on board, the FDA is looking at all the quality data and hopefully very quickly, we'll be able to get approval to ship from that plant and then we get going."
India records 12,286 infections, 91 fatalities
India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,24,527 with 12,286 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,98,921, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,57,248 with 91 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,98,921 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped 1.41percent. The active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 percent of the total infections, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,76,18,057 samples have been tested up to March 1, of which 7,59,283 were done on Monday.
Fauci says US must stick to the two-shot strategy for Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines: paper
The United States must stick to a two-dose strategy for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post newspaper. Fauci said that delaying a second dose to inoculate more Americans creates risks, the newspaper reported on Monday. He warned that shifting to a single-dose strategy for the vaccines could leave people less protected, enable variants to spread and possibly boost scepticism among Americans already hesitant to get the shots.
Maharashtra: 567 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths
Thane has reported 567 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to over 2.65 lakhs, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, four more people died of COVID-19 in the district, taking the toll to 6,276, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.36 percent, he said. So far, over 2.5 lakh patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.33 percent. As of now, there are 6,112 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,029, while the death toll is 1,205, another official said.
COVID-19 India Updates:
-Active cases fall after rising for five days; it’s down 269 in last 24 hrs
-Additions to total cases slip below 15,000; rise in deaths below 100
-Additions to total cases at 12,286 against recoveries of 12,464
-Last 24 hours saw a rise of 91 in total deaths
-Recovery rate remains at 97.07% while the positivity rate slips to 1.51%
-Single-day testing higher from the previous day; it’s back above 7 lakh
-5.52 lakh vaccinated in last 24 hrs; total vaccination at 1.48 cr so far
-Total cases 1.11 cr, active 1.68 lk, recoveries 1.08 cr & deaths 1.57 lk
- New COVID-19 variant spreading in New York, found in samples from November 2020, studies claim
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country. The day brings a couple of positive news. For starters, active cases fell after rising for five consecutive days. And an increase in the number of deaths remained below 100 once again. Stay tuned for more updates on coronavirus and ongoing vaccine drive.