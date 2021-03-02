  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall after rising for last five days

Yashi Gupta | Published: March 02, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.11 crore on Tuesday with less than 15,000 new infections, while the active cases registered a drop after rising for five straight days and were recorded at 1.68 lakhs, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases reached 1.11 crore in the country, while the death toll rose to more than 1.50 lakhs with 91 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

