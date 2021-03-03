Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases rise again, up 1,768 in 24 hrs; Mumbai reports lowest deaths since April '20

India stands ready to work with UN to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Syria
India has shipped critical supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to nations globally, has again said it stands ready to work with the United Nations and its agencies to ensure the doses are delivered to people of Syria facing dire situation compounded by the pandemic, winterisation and food insecurity. Speaking at the UN General Assembly high-level panel on the human rights situation in Syria on Tuesday, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said India continues to stand with the people of Syria in the grave hour of need. India's efforts and contribution towards providing critical supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines around the world are being widely applauded, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailing India for being a global leader in pandemic response efforts for having provided critical medicines, diagnostic kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment to more than 150 countries.
Mumbai Vaccination data -- On Day 2 - 6853 citizens vaccinated (45+ & 60+)
Total - 7985 citizens in 2 days
Wockhardt Hospital to start vaccination sessions for senior citizens + 45yrs+ from today.
Wockhardt will be the 4th private hospital in Mumbai to start sessions
Today's Data Highlights
- 14.99k new cases, 13.1k new recoveries, 98 new deaths, 1.8k rise in active cases
- Maharashtra reports 7.9k new cases, Kerala 2.9k, Punjab 729
- Maharashtra reports 54 new deaths, Kerala 16, Punjab 10
- India's active cases rises above 1.7 lakh from 1.36 lakh on Feb 12
- Over 75% of active cases in India in Maharashtra and Kerala
- 20 states/UTs report rise in active cases- 24 states/UTs report 0 new deaths
- India's total vaccinations crosses 1.5 crore mark
- 7.69 lakh vaccinations compared to 7.85 lakh tests on March 2
Latest Data
- Active Cases Rise Again, It’s Up 1,768 In Last 24 Hrs
- Additions To Total Cases Remain Below 15,000; Rise In Deaths Below 100
- Additions To Total Cases At 14,989 Against Recoveries Of 13,123
- Last 24 Hours Saw A Rise Of 98 In Total Deaths
- Recovery Rate Slips To 97.06% While Positivity Rate Rises To 1.53%
- Single-day Testing Higher From Previous Day; It’s Nearly 8 Lakh
- 7.69 Lakh People Vaccinated In Last 24 Hrs; Total Vaccination At 1.56 Cr So Far
- Total Cases At 1.11 Cr, Active 1.70 Lk, Recoveries 1.08 Cr & Deaths 1.57 Lk
- Brazil reports more new cases than USA in the last 24 hours
Biden says will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for every U.S. adult by May
The United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for every American adult by the end of May, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday after Merck & Co agreed to make rival Johnson & Johnson's inoculation. The partnership between drug makers, as well as other steps the government is taking to assist J&J, will allow the company to accelerate delivery of 100 million vaccine doses by around a month, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). "One of the things that I learned when I came into office was that Johnson & Johnson was behind in manufacturing and production," Biden said. "It simply wasn't coming fast enough. So my team has been hard at work to accelerate that effort." He said the U.S. government had invoked the Defense Production Act to help equip two Merck plants to make the J&J vaccine. Biden also said plants already making J&J's vaccine would step up their output, producing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
7,863 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 54 deaths
Maharashtra reported 7,863 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday which took the state's caseload to over 21 lakh cases, a health department official said. The death toll due to the pandemic crossed 52,000 with 54 new fatalities, he said. On Monday, after reporting more than 8,000 cases for five days, the state had witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections at some 6,000 cases. On Tuesday 6,332 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to more than 20,000. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.89 percent while the fatality rate is 2.41 percent, the official said. As many as 703 new cases were detected in Pune city which took its tally to over 2.10 lakhs and with three new deaths, the death toll in the city crossed 4,500.
Mumbai reports two COVID-19 deaths, lowest since April 2020
Mumbai reported only two COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in the last 10 months, on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. It took the death toll due to the pandemic in India's financial capital to 11,476, while the caseload increased to 3,27,619 with 849 new infections being reported. The city had reported over 1,000 cases a day last week. A BMC official said the number of fatalities on Tuesday was the lowest since April last year. The daily death toll has declined since the start of this year, ranging between three to 11. There are 9,633 active COVID-19 cases in the city now. The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 0.29 percent from 0.17 percent on February 18, while the average doubling rate of cases has gone down to 242 days from 417 days.
