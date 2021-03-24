Coronavirus LIVE: India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The active caseload registered an increase for the 14th day in a row and was recorded at 3,68,457, comprising 3.14 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 95.49 percent, the ministry data updated at 8 am said. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 132 days, while the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,60,441, with 275 new fatalities, the highest in around 83 days. As many as 47,905 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12 last year, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,05,160, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.37 percent, the data stated.
Mar 24, 2021
10:48
Positivity rate moves above 3% to 3.14% vs previous day's 2.97% & deaths see biggest single-day addition in nearly 3 months
Positivity rate moves above 3% to 3.14% vs previous day's 2.97% & deaths see biggest single-day addition in nearly 3 months. Total cases rise by 47,262 to scale the 1.17 cr mark today
A 40-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally to 4,452, an official said on Wednesday. There are 18 active cases in the state at present, he said. The new patient, a resident of the Aizawl district, has no symptoms of COVID-19. So far, 4,423 people have recovered from the infection and the recovery rate is 99.35 per cent, according to the official. Eleven people have died of COVID-19 in the state.
Mar 24, 2021
10:13
COVID-19 situation in 19 Bengal districts 'grim': Survey
The COVID-19 situation in 19 districts of West Bengal is "quite grim" with a steady rise in infections in these places, according to an internal survey conducted by the state's health department. "The infection rate has increased from 1.35 percent to 1.78 percent between March 15 and March 21. There are 19 districts on the list marked as red," a source said. Kolkata's infection rate rose to 3.04 percent from 2.09 percent during the reporting period, the survey showed.
Mar 24, 2021
10:01
Maharashtra: Thane district sees 2,538 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
With the addition of2,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,93,154 while the toll rose to 6,403 with the death of 11 patients, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The recovery rate in the district stood at 91.73 percent with 2,68,918 patients recovering from COVID-19 disease so far, he said, adding the district is now left with 17,833 active cases.
Mar 24, 2021
09:45
Mar 24, 2021
09:32
COVID-19 India Update: Key Points
-India sees an addition of 47,262 cases; total cases at 1.17 crore
-Active cases rise by 23,080 in the last 24 hours to 3.45 lakh
-Deaths see highest single-day addition since December 26, up 275
-Recoveries rise by 23,907 in the last 24 hours; the mortality rate remains at 1.37%
-Positivity rate above 3% today, at 3.14% vs 2.97% from previous day
-10.25 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours vs previous day’s tally of 9.67 lakh
-Single-day vaccination rises to 23.5 lakh vs 32 lakh on the previous day
Mar 24, 2021
09:19
Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar
Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. "I urge all above the age of 45 to register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1. There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this," Javadekar said. He said 4.85 crore people have been vaccinated till now with 80 lakh people being administered the second dose.
Mar 24, 2021
09:02
Over 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore, a significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. According to a provisional report till Tuesday 7 pm, 5,00,75,162 vaccine doses have been given, which include 79,03,068 healthcare and 83,33,713 frontline workers who have received the first dose, and 50,09,252 healthcare and 30,60,060 frontline workers who have taken the second dose. Besides, 2,12,03,700 senior citizens and 45,65,369 beneficiaries above 45 years with specific comorbidities also were administered the first dose.