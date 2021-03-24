  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 24, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The active caseload registered an increase for the 14th day in a row and was recorded at 3,68,457, comprising 3.14 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 95.49 percent, the ministry data updated at 8 am said. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 132 days, while the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,60,441, with 275 new fatalities, the highest in around 83 days. As many as 47,905 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12 last year, it said.  The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,05,160, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.37 percent, the data stated.

