Coronavirus LIVE: India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 India Update: Key Points

-India sees an addition of 47,262 cases; total cases at 1.17 crore

-Active cases rise by 23,080 in the last 24 hours to 3.45 lakh

-Deaths see highest single-day addition since December 26, up 275

-Recoveries rise by 23,907 in the last 24 hours; the mortality rate remains at 1.37%

-Positivity rate above 3% today, at 3.14% vs 2.97% from previous day

-10.25 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours vs previous day’s tally of 9.67 lakh

-Single-day vaccination rises to 23.5 lakh vs 32 lakh on the previous day