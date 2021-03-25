Coronavirus Live: India's COVID cases rise by more than 50k for first time 5 months

At 53,476, India records highest surge in 5 months
India reported 53,476 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest single-day spike since October taking the total tally to 1.18 crore on Thursday. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be a major cause of worry. Cases have been increasing over the last two weeks. On October 22 last year, India recorded a single-day spike of 54,366 infections. The central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and union territories over the resurge. With death of 251 people in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 1,60,692 in India. The active caseload in the country has mounted to 3,95,192. A total of 10,65,021 tests were done on Wednesday. So far, 5.31 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'. Now, those over 45 years of age will also get Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the co-morbidities, the Central Government has announced.
Global Covid cases continue to rise for 4th week: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to increase globally for a fourth consecutive week. Four regions saw a "marked" increase in new cases, namely South-East Asia, Western Pacific, Europe and Eastern Mediterranean regions, up by 49 per cent, 29 per cent, 13 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. Europe and the Americas still accounted for close to 80 per cent of all cases and deaths, it said. The increase reported by the WHO followed a trend that saw, in early March, the end of a decrease in the number of infections worldwide, a shift that was deemed by the world body "disappointing but not surprising". Furthermore, while the number of new Covid-19 deaths was falling in the last few weeks, it plateaued last week, indicating a possible rise in fatalities globally, the WHO said.
8 test positive for new strains of COVID-19 in WB
At least eight persons in West Bengal have tested positive for new strains of COVID-19, a senior official of the state health department said on Wednesday. Out of them five have been found to be infected by the UK-strain, while the rest with the South African strain, he said. "Those who have been found infected by the new strains had tested positive for COVID-19 between March 7 and March 13.Later when they started showing different symptoms, their swab samples were sent to Kalyani testing centre where the strains were proved," the official said. The eight affected are between 25 and 44 years of age, he added. The state health department have spotted seven of them - three in the city, two in Nadia district one each in Howrah and Basirhat. One person is from Jamshedpur, the official said. "We could not locate the person who is from Jamshedpur. We are in touch with the other infected persons and are monitoring their health conditions," the official said. All the infected persons will be brought to the city- based Beliaghata ID hospital where a separate ward has been set up for their treatment, he added.
2 new COVID-19 cases push Sikkim’s tally to 6,210
Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,210, an official said on Wednesday. Both the new cases were reported from East Sikkim district, Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said. The Himalayan state now has 43 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,935 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135 while 97 patients have migrated to other states, Bhutia said. Sikkim has so far tested 82,162 samples for COVID-19, including tested 235 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.
COVID-19 cases surge in U'khand, negative RT-PCR report must during Kumbh Mela
With COVID cases surging again in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. COVID-19 cases continued to rise again in Uttarakhand with 200 infections reported on Wednesday out of which the maximum was detected in Haridwar which is in the final stages of preparations to host the Kumbh Mela starting from April 1. Haridwar reported the highest number with 71 cases, Dehradun 63, Nainital 22, Udham Singh Nagar 14, Pauri, Rudraparayag and Tehri eight each, Pithoragarh five and Almora one, a COVID-19 control room bulletin here said. Lying low for a few months, the COVID cases in Uttarakhand are showing a rising trend of late. However, no fresh COVID-19 cases were detected on Wednesday in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi districts. There were no COVID casualties in the state either.
India likely to pause COVID-19 vaccine exports for at least 2 months
India will focus on meeting the domestic demand for coronavirus vaccines in view of a spike in COVID-19 infections in several states and it will not expand export of vaccines for next few months, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. They, however, said all commercial contracts and export commitments will be honoured and that India will continue to help countries around the world to deal with the pandemic. Read more here.
1,89,001 people received vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Tuesday
As many as 1.89 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally to 47.80 lakhs, officials said here. The data was released on Wednesday. There would be a significant drop in numbers on Wednesday because of lower turn-out in districts such as Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Jalna, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Bhandara and Sindhudurg, officials said. "There were some local reasons. Also because of some festivals people did not turn up for vaccination. We are expecting bigger response in the next few days," said a senior health official. The state on Wednesday reported 31,855 new coronavirus cases, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
MP: Sunday lockdown extended to four districts
Alarmed over rising coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose Sunday lockdown in the districts of Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone, an official said. Sunday lockdown is already in force in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this while briefing his ministerial colleagues on the coronavirus situation after the cabinet meeting, said the official. The lockdown will begin at 10 PM on Saturday and end on 6 AM on Monday. In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites. Besides swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls too will remain closed in such districts, the official said. Only take-away service will be allowed at restaurants in such districts. Public halls will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity.
COVID 19 India Updates
>> India’s COVID-19 cases rise by more than 50,000 for the 1st time in 5 months
>> Total cases rise by 53,476, active by 26,735, recoveries by 26,490 & deaths by 251
>> Positivity rate remains above 3%, it’s now at 3.35% vs 1.52% on March 1
>> Single-day testing remains above 10 lakh & daily vaccination above 23 lakh
>> Recovery rate slips for 15th straight day; it’s at 95.28% vs 97.07% on March 1
>> Mortality rate remains below 1.4%; it’s now at 1.36% vs 1.41% on March 1
>> Total cases at 1.18 crores, active 3.95 lakhs, recoveries 1.12 crore & deaths at 1.61 lakhs
