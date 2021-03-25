  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus Live: India's COVID cases rise by more than 50k for first time 5 months

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 25, 2021 10:53 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded more than 50k fresh coronavirus cases yesterday -- the highest in more than five months -- taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 1.18 crores, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3.95 lakhs, comprising 3.35 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 95.28 percent, the ministry data updated at 8 am said. Maharashtra reported 31,855 new coronavirus cases, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. While Maharashtra is at the top of the country in the number of COVID-19 cases, it is also the first state to cross the 5 million doses benchmark, Principal Health Sec of state, Dr Pradeep Vyas told ANI. The CoWIN app does not schedule your appointment for second dose automatically anymore.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement