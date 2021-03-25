Coronavirus Live: India's COVID cases rise by more than 50k for first time 5 months

8 test positive for new strains of COVID-19 in WB

At least eight persons in West Bengal have tested positive for new strains of COVID-19, a senior official of the state health department said on Wednesday. Out of them five have been found to be infected by the UK-strain, while the rest with the South African strain, he said. "Those who have been found infected by the new strains had tested positive for COVID-19 between March 7 and March 13.Later when they started showing different symptoms, their swab samples were sent to Kalyani testing centre where the strains were proved," the official said. The eight affected are between 25 and 44 years of age, he added. The state health department have spotted seven of them - three in the city, two in Nadia district one each in Howrah and Basirhat. One person is from Jamshedpur, the official said. "We could not locate the person who is from Jamshedpur. We are in touch with the other infected persons and are monitoring their health conditions," the official said. All the infected persons will be brought to the city- based Beliaghata ID hospital where a separate ward has been set up for their treatment, he added.