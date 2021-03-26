  • SENSEX
Coronavirus Live: India’s COVID-19 cases rise by nearly 60k; the biggest 1-day rise in 5 months

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 26, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded nearly 60k fresh coronavirus cases yesterday -- the highest in more than five months -- taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1.18 crores, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The active cases are back to the levels seen in the first week of December 2020. Active cases rise by 25k, taking the tally to 4.21 lakh. The positivity rate has risen above 3.5 percent, while the recovery rate has slipped to 95.1 percent. A fire broke out at Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building Mumbai. The incident killed two COVID-19 patients, while 70 others were evacuated on time. The incident comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the city logged over 5k fresh cases -- the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

