Coronavirus Live: India’s COVID-19 cases rise by nearly 60k; the biggest 1-day rise in 5 months

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 125.3 mn

>> The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 125.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.75 million,

>> Current global caseload and death toll stood at 125,399,418 and 2,754,289, respectively.

>> The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,076,486 and 546,507, respectively.

>> Brazil follows in second place with 12,320,169 cases and 303,462 fatalities.

>> The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,787,534), France (4,484,658), Russia (4,442,492), the UK (4,332,907), Italy (3,464,543).

>> In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 200,211 fatalities.