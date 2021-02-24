  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 13,742 new cases; Delhi makes COVID test mandatory for visitors from 5 states, including Maharashtra

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: February 24, 2021 10:44 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,26,702, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,26,702 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. There are 1,46,907 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.33 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

