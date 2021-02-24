Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 13,742 new cases; Delhi makes COVID test mandatory for visitors from 5 states, including Maharashtra

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,26,702, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,26,702 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. There are 1,46,907 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.33 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Feb 24, 2021
10:59
People coming to Delhi from 5 states will need to show negative COVID-19 test result: Officials
Travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, will have to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states. They said an official order will be issued later in the day and it will be effective till March 15. The issue had also been discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday. The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said.
Feb 24, 2021
10:31
ALERT: Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter Delhi from 26th February till 15th March, reported news agency ANI.
Feb 24, 2021
10:11
Bengal logs 2 fresh COVID deaths, 189 new cases
West Bengal on Tuesday registered two COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 10,253, the health department said in a bulletin. One fatality each was reported from Purulia and Kalimpong districts, it said adding that one of the two deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The tally mounted to 5,74,099 after 189 fresh cases were recorded in the state, it said.
Feb 24, 2021
10:03
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Serum Institute dispatches 1st batch of CovishieldVaccine to WHO's Covax facility; supply for African countries
The coronavirus tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,016 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the union territory, a health department official said on Wednesday. The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said. The archipelago now has five active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts of the union territory North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are COVID-19 free as both dont have any active coronavirus case at present.
Feb 24, 2021
09:45
Global coronavirus tally well over 11.26 cr; death toll nears 25 lakh
Feb 24, 2021
09:34
Here are the salient points from today's Union health ministry data:
-Active Cases Fall For 2nd Straight Day, But It’s Down Just 399 In Last 24 Hours
-Addition To Total Cases Lower Than Recoveries, But Deaths Rise By More Than 100
-Single-day Vaccination Lower From Yesterday; Last 24-hr Tally At 4.2 Lk Vs Prev day’s 6.29 Lk
-Recovery Rate Rises To 97.25% While Positivity Rate Slips To 1.33%; Mortality Rate At 1.42%
-Additions To Total Cases At 13,742 Against Recoveries Of 14,037; Rise In Deaths At 104
-Total Cases At 1.10 Cr, Active 1.47 Lakh, Recoveries 1.07 Cr & Deaths At 1.56 Lakh
-Single-day Testing More Than 8 lakh For The 1st Time In Last One Month
Feb 24, 2021
09:22
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Noida
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagarrecorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,492, official data showed. The active cases in the district rose to 57 from 55 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagarrecorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,492, official data showed. The active cases in the district rose to 57 from 55 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
Travel restrictions to Parbhani district and closure of places of worship were among the measures taken on Tuesday by the Parbhani district administration to stem the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. Travel from 11 districts in Vidarbha to Parbhani has been placed under certain restrictions so that the spike in cases in that part of the state does not have an impact here, Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.
Feb 24, 2021
09:02
Centre asks 5 states to expedite COVID vaccination of healthcare workers
The Union health ministry on Tuesday asked Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh to expedite the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers so as to confer immunity in the shortest possible time-frame in the wake of a rising trend of COVID-19 cases and positively rate in some districts.
Feb 24, 2021
08:53
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing inoculation in the country.