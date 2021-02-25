Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases see biggest single-day rise in 3 months; Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

India to begin vaccinating people over 60 years of age and 45 years of age (with comorbidities) from March 1

From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 govt and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at govt centres, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press meet on Wednesday. Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals, he added. India’s vaccination drive is moving smoothly, with over 1.25 crore people vaccinated till date. Over 5 lakh healthcare workers and other high-risk people were vaccinated yesterday.