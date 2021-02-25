Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases see biggest single-day rise in 3 months; Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use
Indonesia will receive at least two million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm for use in a private vaccination scheme due to run alongside a national inoculation programme, a minister said on Thursday. Indonesia, which has faced one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people within about a year using vaccines made by companies such as Sinovac Biotech, Novavax and AstraZeneca. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's minister for maritime affairs and investment, said the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) vaccine would be part of the private scheme. "What's fixed is two million (doses). Three million is our hope...we will vaccinate employees in stages," he told an economic forum. The private plan has been pushed by Indonesian business as a way for companies to buy vaccines from the government so that their employees can be vaccinated in order to help prop up the country's battered economy.
India to begin vaccinating people over 60 years of age and 45 years of age (with comorbidities) from March 1
From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 govt and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at govt centres, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press meet on Wednesday. Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals, he added. India’s vaccination drive is moving smoothly, with over 1.25 crore people vaccinated till date. Over 5 lakh healthcare workers and other high-risk people were vaccinated yesterday.
Govt constitutes COVID intensive vaccination committee in Puducherry
A 22-member COVID Intensive Vaccination Committee constituted in Puducherry for monitoring and upscaling of COVID vaccination activities. Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be the Chairman of the Committee.
Just in | 229 school students in Washim test positive for COVID-19
229 students in Washim test positive for COVID-19. All students are from a residential tribal school in Washim. 4 staffers of the school too test positive. 5th to 9th standard students. 337 students were tested. Of them, 229 positive.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not this year. Flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling were a big factor in preventing a twindemic of flu and COVID-19. A push to get more people vaccinated against flu probably helped, too, as did fewer people traveling, they say. Another possible explanation: The coronavirus has essentially muscled aside flu and other bugs that are more common in the fall and winter. Scientists don't fully understand the mechanism behind that, but it would be consistent with patterns seen when certain flu strains predominate over others, said Dr. Arnold Monto, a flu expert at the University of Michigan. Hospitals say the usual steady stream of flu-stricken patients never materialized. The numbers are astonishing considering flu has long been the nation's biggest infectious disease threat. In recent years, it has been blamed for 600,000 to 800,000 annual hospitalizations and 50,000 to 60,000 deaths.
Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world: Israel study
The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel – two months into one of the world’s fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data – showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94 percent across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much. Click here for more.
Here are today’s latest numbers
-India’s active cases rise by nearly 5,000 with Maharashtra seeing a rise of 5,949
-Active cases see the biggest single-day rise in last three months
-Total Cases At 1.10 Cr, Active 1.52 Lakh, Recoveries 1.07 Cr & Deaths At 1.57 Lakh
-Additions to total cases at 16,738 against recoveries of 11,799; rise in deaths at 138
-Deaths see the biggest single-day increase in last one month
-Single-day vaccination higher from yesterday; last 24-hr tally at 5.04 lk vs prev day’s 4.20 lk
-Recovery rate slips to 97.21% while positivity rate rises to 1.37%; mortality rate at 1.42%
-Single-day Testing Below 8 Lakh; It’s At 7.93 Lakh Vs Prev Day’s 8.06 Lakh
