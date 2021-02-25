  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases see biggest single-day rise in 3 months; Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

Yashi Gupta | Published: February 25, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active cases see the biggest single day rise in the last three months, as the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1.10 crore, while the recoveries have surged to 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to over 15 lakhs with 138 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

