Coronavirus News LIVE: Record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases in India; tally mounts to 4,56,183

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, party sources said. He was 60. The three-time MLA from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the disease, they said. He had several complications related to the heart and the kidney, the sources said.
"Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work," West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
"He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well-wishers," she added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India plans to resume flights with US, France, Germany, UK via bilateral 'bubbles'
India may soon allow airlines from the US, France, UK, Germany among others to operate flights to and from India for approved categories of passengers. This is expected to be done by establishing "individual bilateral bubbles" or special air corridors with each of these countries. This can be seen as the first step in the resumption of scheduled international commercial flight operations, which have been suspended since March 23. Recently, Australia and New Zealand have been in discussions for creating a travel bubble between the two countries.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Players at PSG, Toulouse test positive for coronavirus
Three players from Paris Saint-Germain and four from fellow French soccer team Toulouse have tested positive for the coronavirus, their clubs said. PSG on Tuesday said the three players and a member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown when they were not in contact with each other. They "are no longer contagious and can carry on their training program," the club said.
PSG was crowned French champion after the league decided to abort the season because of the pandemic. However, the team is still set to play two domestic cup finals and has made it to the last eight of the Champions League, which will be played as a mini tournament in Portugal in August.
Toulouse, which has been relegated to the second division for next season, said its players were tested Monday ahead of the resumption of training.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive
At least 12 trainee sailors of the Lonavala-based INS Shivaji, one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The first case was found on June 18 and the infected cadet was part of a batch of 157 trainee sailors who had reported back after leave following the easing of lockdown earlier this month, a release issued by the naval station on Tuesday said.
"With the easing of lockdown as per Unlock 1.0 in the first week of June, a batch of 157 trainee sailors who were undergoing training at this establishment and were on extended leave in view of the lockdown, reported back and all were quarantined for 14 days in one of the institutional quarantine facilities prepared in the unit," it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from the Union health ministry’s COVID-19 data today
- Total cases in India cross 4.5 lakh
- India's recovery rate improves a little to 56.7 percent (56.4 percent yesterday)
- 20 Indian states and UTs have a recovery rate higher than the national average
- 15,968 new cases against 10,495 recovered
- Active cases in West Bengal is now less than 5K (4930)
- Global mortality rate continues to go down - now at 5.13 percent
- Cases per million population globally is now 1200
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total COVID-19 tally crossed the 4.56 lakh mark; highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases on Wednesday
India saw record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476 on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,83,022, while 2,58,684 people have recovered. India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row. Of the 465 new deaths reported till Wednesday morning, 248 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Delhi, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Gujarat, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, nine each in Rajasthan and Haryana, eight each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, four each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Uttarakhand. Kerala, Bihar and Puducherry have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count rises to 19,386; death toll 1,363
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad mounted by 235 to 19,386 on Tuesday, state Health Department said. With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has increased to 1,363, it said. While 230 of the 235 cases were reported from the Ahmedabad city municipal limits, five cases were reported from part of the district. 13 of the 15 fatalities were reported from the city limits and two in other parts of Ahmedabad district, it said.
With 381 more people getting discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district rose to 14,394. As per the bulletin issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the number of the recovered cases in Ahmedabad city has risen to 13,827, which is 75 percent of the total cases. The number of the active cases stood at 3,277 or 17. 8 percent of the total cases, it said. The COVID-19 death toll in Ahmedabad city stood at 1,317, which is 7.1 percent of the total cases, the AMC said.
At 590, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far from the civil hospital. SVP Hospital and GCRI Hospital have reported 199 and 102 fatalities, respectively, it said. With the death of eight patients at private tertiary treatment hospitals on Monday, the toll rose to 239 at such facilities, the AMC said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra's Aurangabad COVID-19 count reaches 3,836, death toll 206
The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 3,836 on Tuesday after 180 new cases were reported, of which 59 were from rural areas, an official said. Four people died of the infection taking the toll in the district to 206 so far, the official informed. The number of people who have recovered reached 2,136 after 90 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 1,494 active cases, he added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Give details of COVID-19 'medicine', stop advertising it, says AYUSH ministry to Patanjali Ayurved
The AYUSH ministry on Tuesday asked yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to provide "at the earliest" details of composition and research undertaken prior to the launch of the medicines it claimed are for the treatment of COVID-19, and advised the firm to stop advertising them until the "issue" is examined.
Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved has launched 'Coronil tablet and Swasari vati' medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days.
It has also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 percent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.
However, the AYUSH ministry said that the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu's virus tally now 64,603, police seize 7,000 plus vehicles for curbs violation
The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu mounted to 64,603 on Tuesday as 2,516 more people tested positive while 39 died of the disease, taking the toll to 833, the state government said. Of the fresh cases, Chennai, which is under a 12-day lockdown without relaxations, accounted for the maximum of 1,380, followed by neighbouring districts of Chengelpet (146), Tiruvallur (156) and Kancheepuram (59), a health department bulletin said adding the rest were scattered in other
districts.
This is the seventh successive day that the state has reported 2,000 plus cases and third day over 2,500 cases. The active cases stood at 28,428. A total of 1,227 patients have been discharged and 35,339 have recovered. Chennai's share in the state count was 44,205.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise by 549 to 28,429; death toll 1,711
Gujarat on Tuesday reported 549 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, including 15 in Ahmedabad, taking the total count to 28,429 and fatalities to 1,711, state Health Department said. The number of recovered cases rose to 20,521 with 604 more patients getting discharged in the day, it said. Gujarat now has 6,197 active cases, of which the condition of 62 patients is critical. A total of 3,34,326 samples have been tested so far, it said.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,429, new cases 549, deaths 1,711, discharged 20,521, active cases 6,197 and people tested so far 3,34,326.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pune COVID-19 cases rise by 467 to reach 13,153
The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 467 on Tuesday to reach 13,153, while the death toll touched 528 as 10 people lost their lives to the infection, an official said. The number of patients discharged during the day was
273, he added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane COVID-19 count touches 23,492; TMC chief replaced
Thane on Tuesday reported 925 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's count to 23,492, while 41 deaths during the day took the toll to 812, an official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane city is now 6,630, Kalyan 3,970, Mira-Bhayander 2,481, Navi Mumbai 5,072, Ulhasnagar 1,208, Bhiwandi 1,239, Ambernath 1,322, Badlapur 593 and Thane Rural 977, he informed. Meanwhile, Vipin Sharma was appointed Thane municipal commissioner in place of Vijay Singhal whose new posting has not been announced as yet. In neighbouring Palghar, the number of cases was 3,060, and 105 people have died of the infection so far.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 66,000-mark with record 3,947 new cases; death toll 2,301
Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said. The national capital reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city. Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases mounted to 66,602, it said. The death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 2,233 in Delhi on Monday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3,214 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 248 deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday increased by 3,214 to reach 1,39,010, said a health official. Deaths of 248 COVID-19 patients were reported during the day, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 6,531, he said. 75 of these deaths took place in the last 48 hours while the remaining 173 deaths had taken place earlier but were not reported as caused by COVID-19, the official said.
Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,39,010, new cases 3,214, deaths 6,531, discharged patients 69,631, active cases 62,833, people tested so far 8,02,775.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases near 4.5 lakh; Delhi, Mumbai top COVID-19 hotspots
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to a PTI tally on late Tuesday, India's total COVID-19 tally is set to near 4.5 lakh with the country likely to add almost another 15,000 fresh cases. In its most recent update on Tuesday morning, the union health ministry had placed the total number of cases at 4,40,215 and the death toll at 14011.