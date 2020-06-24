  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: Record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases in India; tally mounts to 4,56,183

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 24, 2020 10:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476 on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,83,022, while 2,58,684 people have recovered. India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row.

