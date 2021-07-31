Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 41,649 fresh cases, 593 more fatalities

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
21 new COVID-19 cases reported, no athletes among them
Twenty one new COVID19 cases related to the Olympics were reported by the organisers on Saturday, none of them athletes, amid surging infections in the host city. Out of the total new cases, 14 were contractors and seven Gameslinked officials. Sixteen are residents of Japan and five from overseas.
Over 3.14 cr balance COVID-19 doses available with states, pvt hospitals: Centre
More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised COVID19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Over 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline.
China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing
China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
Arunachal Pradesh reports 379 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally rose to 47,856 as 379 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Saturday. The COVID19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 226 with one more person succumbing to the infection on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Sun Pharma
|773.95
|70.95
|10.09
|Tech Mahindra
|1,209.55
|81.75
|7.25
|Cipla
|920.05
|36.95
|4.18
|Shree Cements
|28,265.75
|626.80
|2.27
|Adani Ports
|674.50
|14.85
|2.25
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Hindalco
|444.80
|-13.30
|-2.90
|Bajaj Finance
|6,228.10
|-172.00
|-2.69
|SBI Life Insura
|1,098.60
|-30.25
|-2.68
|Bajaj Finserv
|14,222.20
|-376.85
|-2.58
|SBI
|431.80
|-9.75
|-2.21
