Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 41,649 fresh cases, 593 more fatalities

Over 3.14 cr balance COVID-19 doses available with states, pvt hospitals: Centre

More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised COVID19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Over 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline.