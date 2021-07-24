Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 39,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 546 fatalities in a day

Coronavirus news LIVE updates:

India's tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,097 in a day to reach 3,13,32,159, while 546 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,016 on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases in the country has increased to 4,08,977, accounting for 1.34 percent of the total caseload while the national COVID19 recovery rate stood at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 3,464 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.

Catch all COVID-related updates here: