Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 39,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 546 fatalities in a day

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India's tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,097 in a day to reach 3,13,32,159, while 546 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,016 on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data. The number of active cases in the country has increased to 4,08,977, accounting for 1.34 percent of the total caseload while the national COVID19 recovery rate stood at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 3,464 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.Catch all COVID-related updates here:
COVID-19: European agency is first to clear Moderna jab for children
The European Medicines Agency has recommended authorizing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine already given the OK for adults across Europe produced a comparable antibody response.
Maharashtra: 280 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district; death toll grows by 11
With the addition of 280 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,42,240, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 11 persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,955.
Buddha's ideas more relevant now as humanity faces COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Lord Buddha's ideas are all the more relevant now as humanity faces the COVID19 crisis and asserted that India has shown how to face even the most difficult challenge by following the path shown by the founder of Buddhism. In his message at Ashadha Purnima and a Dhamma Chakra Day programme, which marks the day when Buddha gave his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, he said the world has felt the power of Lord Buddha's teachings in times of tragedy. "The entire world is moving in solidarity following the teachings of the Buddha. In this, the 'care with prayer' initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation is praiseworthy," the prime minister said.
Reeling under COVID-19, world needs healing touch of compassion, kindness: President
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the world is reeling under the impact of COVID19 and needs the healing touch of compassion, kindness and selflessness more than ever before. These universal values propagated by Buddhism need to be adopted by all in their thoughts and actions, he said at an event.
Pondy sees slight rise in COVID-19 test positivity rate
Puducherry reported 126 fresh coronavirus cases with the test positivity rate climbing to 2.08 percent on Saturday. The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 6,054 samples in the last 24 hours.
India adds more cases that yesterday, but remains below 40,000. Active cases fail to hold downward trend, rises by 3,464 in last 24 hrs
No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. The COVID19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,525.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|ICICI Bank
|676.65
|20.70
|3.16
|ITC
|212.40
|5.40
|2.61
|Wipro
|599.15
|14.95
|2.56
|SBI Life Insura
|1,050.45
|24.45
|2.38
|SBI
|428.90
|6.85
|1.62
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|ICICI Bank
|676.65
|20.85
|3.18
|ITC
|212.35
|5.30
|2.56
|SBI
|429.15
|7.15
|1.69
|HCL Tech
|994.25
|15.65
|1.60
|Axis Bank
|755.25
|8.75
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Tata Motors
|295.55
|-7.00
|-2.31
|Grasim
|1,549.50
|-32.55
|-2.06
|Larsen
|1,611.75
|-30.40
|-1.85
|Adani Ports
|680.05
|-11.75
|-1.70
|Tech Mahindra
|1,131.00
|-17.60
|-1.53
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Larsen
|1,612.00
|-29.55
|-1.80
|HUL
|2,359.25
|-19.40
|-0.82
|Reliance
|2,105.20
|-15.80
|-0.74
|Asian Paints
|3,083.20
|-21.25
|-0.68
|NTPC
|118.50
|-0.80
|-0.67
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4000
|-0.0600
|-0.08
|Euro-Rupee
|87.5450
|-0.0830
|-0.09
|Pound-Rupee
|102.3880
|-0.0780
|-0.08
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6730
|-0.0030
|-0.44