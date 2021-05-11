Coronavirus News Live Updates: 25 lakh vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, highest in 10 days

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.26 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. It said 5,18,479 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first doses on Monday, which took the cumulatively number for the category to 25,52,843 across 30 states and Union Territories since the start of the phase-3 of the vaccination drive. The 25,52,843 individuals include 5,10,347 from Maharashtra, 4,11,002 from Rajasthan, 3,66,309 from Delhi, 3,23,601 from Gujarat and 2,93,716 from Haryana, 1,77,885 from Bihar, 1,66,814 from Uttar Pradesh and 1,06,538 from Assam. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,26,33,761 as per the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.
May 11, 2021
08:50
25 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hrs, the highest in the last 10 days.
The 7-day average remains below 20 lakh.
Over 5 lakh doses were administered in the 18-44 year category.
May 11, 2021
08:33
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents (12-15 years): FDA
May 11, 2021
08:25
An IAF IL-76 airlifted oxygen containers from Jakarta. Transfer of personnel of Indonesia's defence forces on completion of Service courses in India also undertaken. Airlift of medical supplies from France, Singapore, Amsterdam & within India continues: Indian Air Force#COVID19pic.twitter.com/yCkwRQpiIA