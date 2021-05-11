  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News Live Updates: 25 lakh vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, highest in 10 days

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 11, 2021 08:36:01 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.26 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. It said 5,18,479 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first doses on Monday, which took the cumulatively number for the category to 25,52,843 across 30 states and Union Territories since the start of the phase-3 of the vaccination drive. The 25,52,843 individuals include 5,10,347 from Maharashtra, 4,11,002 from Rajasthan, 3,66,309 from Delhi, 3,23,601 from Gujarat and 2,93,716 from Haryana, 1,77,885 from Bihar, 1,66,814 from Uttar Pradesh and 1,06,538 from Assam. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,26,33,761 as per the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement