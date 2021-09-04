Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 42,618 new cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63%

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 4,40,225 with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease, showed the data updated at 8 am.In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903. The number of active cases now comprise 1.23 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.63 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 71 days.Catch all COVID-related updates here
Andaman & Nicobar reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,570, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. Of the three new cases, two were detected during testing at airport and one during contact tracing. Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RTPCR test at the the airport before they are allowed entry into the islands. The archipelago now has nine active COVID19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are now COVID19 free, it said.
Arunachal Pradesh reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases
Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 97 patients recuperated from the disease while 61 new cases pushed the tally to 53,217, a senior health official said here on Saturday. The COVID19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 262, with a woman from Leparada district succumbing to the infection on Friday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
COVID-19 cases spike among children in Odisha
Coronavirus infection among children continued to rise in Odisha even as the total number of new cases dropped to 681 on Saturday, a Health Department official said. The state had reported 849 new cases on Friday, he said