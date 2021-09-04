Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India records 42,618 new cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63%

Coronavirus news LIVE updates:

India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 4,40,225 with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease, showed the data updated at 8 am.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903. The number of active cases now comprise 1.23 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.63 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 71 days.

