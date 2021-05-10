Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 3,66,161 new cases, 3,754 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: For the first time in the last five days, India has reported less than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, 3,66,161 new cases were registered, the lowest in six days, taking the total tally to 2,26,62,575. The active cases rose by 8,589, the lowest rise in the last two months. The total number of active cases is 37,45,237, the data updated at 8 am showed. Recoveries remain above 3 lakh for the ninth straight day and 3,53,818 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate rose to 82.39 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,86,71,222, the data stated.
May 10, 2021
12:20
Tamil Nadu lockdown; industry experts evaluate impact on business
As India's COVID cases spike, several states have imposed fresh restrictions. A recent addition to the list is Tamil Nadu. The state government has announced a complete lockdown for 2 weeks starting today, May 10. All private offices and shops, except for provision and grocery will remain closed. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, S Chandrakumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu and chairman of Kauvery Group of Hospitals and TT Jagannathan, chairman of TTK Prestige discussed at length about the lockdown and its impact on the business.
The Supreme Court adjourns hearing of suo moto case on pandemic management to May 13
May 10, 2021
11:53
India records 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise in 6 days; 3754 deaths
For the first time in the last five days, India has reported less than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, 3,66,161 new cases were registered, the lowest in six days, taking the total tally to 2,26,62,575. The active cases rose by 8,589, the lowest rise in the last two months. The total number of active cases is 37,45,237, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expresses concern about a possible third Covid wave and says that the Modi government has abdicated its responsibility and left vaccination to states.
She says it would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to provide free vaccine to all.
May 10, 2021
11:11
INS Trikand reaches Mumbai with two 27 MT oxygen-filled containers from Qatar.
"The ship entered Hamad Port, Qatar on May 5 & embarked maiden shipment of oxygen containers which was facilitated by French Mission as part of oxygen solidarity bridge," says CO Capt Harish Bahuguna pic.twitter.com/7crkPbdA8M
Govt files affidavit before SC on COVID-19 pandemic management
Ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court in the suo motu cognisance case involving distribution of essential supplies and services during COVID-19, the government has filed an affidavit on the pandemic management. The affidavit said that any discussion, mention of exercise of statutory powers either for essential drugs or vaccines would have serious, severe and unintended on Centre's efforts in other countries.
Delhi: Metro rail services to remain temporarily suspended till 5 am on 17th May, as the national capital enters into an extended period of lockdown with strict restrictions#COVID19pic.twitter.com/QUY6crpdZW
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail. They have tested positive for COVID19: Medical Director, Medanta Hospital, Lucknow
May 10, 2021
09:00
Two police officials succumbed to COVID-19 in Mumbai in the last 48 hours. A total of 8,716 police personnel have contracted coronavirus & 113 personnel have died due to the virus so far. There are 379 active cases: Mumbai Police
May 10, 2021
08:49
Supreme Court will hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the COVID19 pandemic today.
May 10, 2021
08:39
Delhi: Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care centre to begin operation with 300 beds today.
"I thank Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution of Rs 2 crores to the facility. He also said 'Sikhs are Legendary'," said President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee