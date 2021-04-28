Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun tests positive

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Apr 28, 2021
12:23
English data shows vaccines cut household COVID-19 transmission by up to a half
COVID19 vaccines deployed in England can cut transmission of the coronavirus by up to a half, data from Public Health England showed on Wednesday, in addition to the protection the shots offer against symptomatic infection.
Apr 28, 2021
12:14
Tollywood actor Allu Arjun tests COVID positive
Allu Arjun has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID19. He has isolated himself at his house. He currently has mild symptoms. The actor has also asked his fans and well-wishers not to worry about him as he is doing well
Apr 28, 2021
12:11
One more person dies of COVID-19 in Ladakh, 140 fresh cases reported
The COVID19 death toll in Ladakh has increased 139 following a fatality in Leh, while 140 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 13,642 in the union territory, officials said on Wednesday. The number of active cases in Ladakh stand at 1,703 which includes 1,601 cases in Leh district and 102 cases in Kargil district, they said.
Apr 28, 2021
12:02
COVID-19 catastrophe due to incompetent leadership: Prithviraj
The "incompetent" leadership and "callousness" has driven India to the present COVID19 catastrophe, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Wednesday as he blamed the Centre for the shortage of medical oxygen. In a statement, the former Union minister held the Centre "fully responsible" for the oxygen crisis and demanded, without naming Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, that he be sacked immediately.
More than 25 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours
Over 2.60 Lakh Recoveries in the last 24 hours
Five States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours
Apr 28, 2021
11:51
Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against COVID-19
The Singapore government has sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support India's COVID19 pandemic response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. The Republic of Singapore Air Force is transporting the cylinders on board two C130 aircraft from Singapore to West Bengal, according to a report by the Channel News Asia.
Apr 28, 2021
11:43
Only one-third beds in ITBP COVID care centre taken as O2 supply "limited"
Only one-third of the total 500 oxygen beds at the ITBP operated COVID care centre in south Delhi are occupied as the border guarding force saidthe capacity to admit coronavirus infected patients at the facility is "limited" due to supply of oxygen. The paramilitary force said there is a huge influx of patients demanding admission at the facility and it has requested the Delhi government to increase oxygen supply so that admissions are increased.
Apr 28, 2021
11:29
Corporate America steps up efforts for COVID-19 relief in India: USISPF chief
America's corporate sector has stepped up its efforts to help India in its battle against the COVID19 pandemic and ensure that lives are saved, the head of an Indiacentric American business advocacy group has said. India is currently struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.
Apr 28, 2021
11:18
48 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 5,764
Forty-eight more people tested positive for COVID19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory of 5,764, a health department official said on Wednesday. Forty-one new COVID19 cases were detected during contact tracing while seven were airport arrivals, the official said.
Apr 28, 2021
11:10
Aurangabad district sees 958 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has recorded 958 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,20,566 and the toll to 2,427, an official said on Wednesday. A total of 1,409 patients were discharged in the district, including 659 in Aurangabad city, taking the number of recoveries to 1,05,641, he said.
Apr 28, 2021
10:55
COVID-19 vaccine: Registration for above 18 to start at 4 pm on Wednesday
All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu appto get vaccinated against COVID19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May. "Registration for the newly eligible category for COVID19 vaccination opens today at 4 pm on cowin.gov.in and Aarogya Setu app," the ministry tweeted. After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between18and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.
Apr 28, 2021
10:39
Over 100 policemen on Bengal poll duty among record 229 new COVID cases in Mizoram
Mizoram on Wednesday reported the highest singleday spike of 229 new COVID19 cases, as per official data. The tally rose to 5,742 with the new cases, while 13 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
Apr 28, 2021
10:31
India's GDP to grow at 11% this fiscal, surge in COVID cases may put economic recovery at risk: ADB
The Indian economy is projected to grow at 11 percent in the current financial year amid the "strong" vaccine drive, said ADB on Wednesday, while cautioning that the recent surge in COVID cases may put the country's economic recovery at "risk". "India's economy is expected to grow 11 percent in fiscal year (FY) 2021, which ends on March 31, 2022, amid a strong vaccine drive," ADB said in its flagship Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 released on Wednesday.
Apr 28, 2021
10:15
COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai shouldn't be lifted till May end, says Dr Shashank Joshi
Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra's COVID task force, on Wednesday said that restrictions in Mumbai should not be lifted by May-end as it may result in another spike in COVID-19 cases. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, while more than twice as many patients recovered from the infection during the day, said an official. Also, 59 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
Thane sees 3,242 new COVID-19 cases, 65 fatalities
Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 3,242 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 4,56,931, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.
Apr 28, 2021
09:53
Family members create ruckus at Jaipur hospital after four COVID-19 patients pass away
Four COVID19 patients died at a private hospital following which their family members created ruckus at the facility alleging there was no staff to change oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday. Station House Officer of Kalwar police station, Gurudutt Saini, said oxygen was available but no staff was available to replace the cylinders at the hospital.
Apr 28, 2021
09:47
'Oxygen Express', carrying 6 Oxygen tankers from Jharkhand's Bokaro, arrives at Mandideep railway station in Bhopal. Two tankers each being sent to Mandideep and Sagar and one tanker to Jabalpur.#COVID19pic.twitter.com/ahcq1I0aZS
COVID-19: Top US senators urge Biden to ramp up support to India
Two top American Senators, from the ruling Democratic and the opposition Republican parties, have urged President Joe Biden to accelerate US efforts of supporting India's fight against COVID19. Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, cochairs of the Senate India Caucus, in a letter to Biden, said they were watching with growing alarm the unprecedented surge of COVID19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, which have overwhelmed hospitals and the overall health system in India.
Apr 28, 2021
09:10
Former chief of S African COVID-19 committee appointed to WHO Science Council
The former head of South Africa's ministerial advisory committee on COVID19, Indianorigin professor Salim Abdool Karim, has been appointed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Science Council. The Science Council, which has nine of the world's leading health researchers, is chaired by Nobel Laureate Dr Harold Varmus.
Apr 28, 2021
09:00
UK survey finds rising unease about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
British enthusiasm for the AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine has faded in the past month, reflecting rising unease about its possible links to rare adverse side effects, though overall UK confidence in vaccines is high, an updated survey has found.
Apr 28, 2021
08:51
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: Dr Fauci
Covaxin, India's homegrown COVID19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said. Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.
Apr 28, 2021
08:39
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's parents tested positive for COVID-19
Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has disclosed that both her parents, who live in India, were recently diagnosed with COVID19 and hospitalised. Jayapal said her parents contracted the disease at the start of the current surge. They are now back home and recuperating, she added.
Apr 28, 2021
08:22
White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
The White House is considering options for maximizing global production and supply of COVID19 vaccines at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decisio
Apr 28, 2021
08:01
Indian-American NGO raises $4.7 million for COVID relief; to ship 2,184 oxygen concentrators
An IndianAmerican nonprofit body has raised nearly USD4.7 million through social media towards COVID19 relief efforts in India as the country battles a severe second wave of the pandemic. "This is a collective effort that can save lives, defeat hunger, assure distressed people, and help India in its decisive fight against COVID19," Sewa International USA said.