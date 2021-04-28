Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun tests positive

India's GDP to grow at 11% this fiscal, surge in COVID cases may put economic recovery at risk: ADB

The Indian economy is projected to grow at 11 percent in the current financial year amid the "strong" vaccine drive, said ADB on Wednesday, while cautioning that the recent surge in COVID cases may put the country's economic recovery at "risk". "India's economy is expected to grow 11 percent in fiscal year (FY) 2021, which ends on March 31, 2022, amid a strong vaccine drive," ADB said in its flagship Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 released on Wednesday.