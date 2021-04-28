  • SENSEX
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun tests positive

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 28, 2021 12:17:41 IST

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

