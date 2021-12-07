0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • healthcare>

  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 85% adults receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 85% adults receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: More than 85 percent of India's eligible adult population has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it stated. The minister said over 50 percent of India's eligible adult population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 85% adults receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  • COVID-19: Mumbai reports first 2 cases of Omicron; Maharashtra tally at 10


     

    Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10. A man who returned from South Africa and his close contact who came from the US were found infected with the Omicron strain, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release. The release said the 37-year-old man, who landed in Mumbai from South Africa on November 25, was found infected with Omicron along with one of his contacts - a 36-year-old female friend who arrived in the city from the US the same day. These are the first two cases of Omicron from Mumbai and the third one from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Earlier, a 33-year-old traveller who had returned to Dombivli in adjoining Thane district from South Africa had tested positive for the new variant. The Mumbai man tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29 and his female friend the next day, the BMC said. The release said both of them were fully vaccinated.

  • Emergence of Omicron was inevitable, says President Ramaphosa as cases increase five-fold in South Africa
     

    South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave was anticipated and the emergence of the new Omicron variant was inevitable, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, terming the surge in infections a matter of "great concern". The president said the number of daily infections has increased five-fold in the past week, with nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests now returning positive. Two weeks ago, only two percent of tests were positive. While the surge in infections is of great concern, we should remember that we anticipated it. Disease modellers in our country have told us that we would likely experience a fourth wave around this time and that it was almost inevitable that new variants of the virus would emerge, Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter to the nation on Monday. "As the country heads into a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, we are experiencing a rate of infections that we have not seen since the pandemic started. The Omicron variant that was brought to global attention by South African scientists nearly two weeks ago appears to be dominating new infections in most provinces, he said.

  • Malaria deaths rise by 69,000 in 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions, says WHO

     

    Healthcare disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic helped malaria kill 69,000 more people in 2020 than the previous year, but a worst-case scenario was averted, the World Health Organization said on Monday. In total over 627,000 people globally - most of them babies in the poorest parts of Africa - were killed by malaria last year compared with 558,000 in 2019, the WHO said in its annual malaria report. The number eclipses the 224,000 people reported having died from the coronavirus in Africa since the start of the pandemic. About two-thirds of the additional malaria deaths in 2020 were due to coronavirus restrictions disrupting prevention, diagnosis and treatment of malaria, the WHO said.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you the latest developments related to the pandemic.

More than 85 percent of India's eligible adult population has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it stated. The minister said over 50 percent of India's eligible adult population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty near 17,050; Axis Bank, UltraTech gain 2%

Next Article

Omicron Vs delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical