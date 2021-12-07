Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 85% adults receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first 2 cases of Omicron; Maharashtra tally at 10







Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10. A man who returned from South Africa and his close contact who came from the US were found infected with the Omicron strain, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release. The release said the 37-year-old man, who landed in Mumbai from South Africa on November 25, was found infected with Omicron along with one of his contacts - a 36-year-old female friend who arrived in the city from the US the same day. These are the first two cases of Omicron from Mumbai and the third one from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Earlier, a 33-year-old traveller who had returned to Dombivli in adjoining Thane district from South Africa had tested positive for the new variant. The Mumbai man tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29 and his female friend the next day, the BMC said. The release said both of them were fully vaccinated.