Singapore says too early to say if more measures are required to deal with Omicron





It is too early to tell if additional measures are required to deal with Omicron in Singapore, but if needed, restrictions on travel and social gatherings would be most effective as the latest COVID-19 variant is likely to emerge in the country in the coming days, Channel News Asia reported on Thursday citing medical experts. Given that it is unclear how effective existing vaccines are against the variant, restrictions that help minimize transmission would be most effective, said Associate Professor Natasha Howard from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.