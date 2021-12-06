Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active cases lowest in 552 days at 98,416; daily tally at 8,306

Mini

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 - nine persons in Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country. Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world. The nine people who tested positive in Jaipur include four members of a family who returned from South Africa recently. The new cases in Maharashtra include a woman who along with her two daughters came from Nigeria, her brother and a man who returned from Finland in the last week of November, officials said. The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight now.