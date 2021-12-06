0

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active cases lowest in 552 days at 98,416; daily tally at 8,306

IST (Updated)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 - nine persons in Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country. Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world. The nine people who tested positive in Jaipur include four members of a family who returned from South Africa recently. The new cases in Maharashtra include a woman who along with her two daughters came from Nigeria, her brother and a man who returned from Finland in the last week of November, officials said. The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight now.

  • US makes it mandatory for all incoming passengers to carry negative COVID-19 test report

     

    The US has made it mandatory for all incoming passengers, including those from India, to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or proof of recovery from the contagion amidst the rising number of cases of the new Omicron variant. The new protocol comes into effect from December 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has said. This amendment updates COVID-19 testing requirements for air passengers 2 years or older boarding a flight to the United States, Indian government officials informed Indian-American community leaders on Saturday. As per the new amended order, effectively for flights departing to the US from a foreign country at or after 12:01 AM EST (5:01 AM GMT or 10:31 AM IST) on December 6, passengers are required show a negative COVID-19 viral test result taken no more than 1 day before travel.

  • Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    Over 50 percent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.61 crore. According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 percent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose. "Congratulations India.It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together," Mandaviya tweeted. With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

  • Expert panel to decide on booster dose today Omicron threat

  • Good morning readers.

    Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic.

