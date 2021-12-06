Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active cases lowest in 552 days at 98,416; daily tally at 8,306

US makes it mandatory for all incoming passengers to carry negative COVID-19 test reportThe US has made it mandatory for all incoming passengers, including those from India, to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or proof of recovery from the contagion amidst the rising number of cases of the new Omicron variant. The new protocol comes into effect from December 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has said.This amendment updates COVID-19 testing requirements for air passengers 2 years or older boarding a flight to the United States, Indian government officials informed Indian-American community leaders on Saturday. As per the new amended order, effectively for flights departing to the US from a foreign country at or after 12:01 AM EST (5:01 AM GMT or 10:31 AM IST) on December 6, passengers are required show a negative COVID-19 viral test result taken no more than 1 day before travel.