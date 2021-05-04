Coronavirus News Live Updates: IPL match between CSK and RR to be rescheduled

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and decided to grant an extension to retiring doctors up to December, officials informed.

"The incentive will be Rs 10,000 per month for resident doctors, post-graduates, and medical officers, Rs 7,000 for nursing and paramedical staff, and Rs 5,000 for drivers, sweepers, and attendants," reads an official statement.