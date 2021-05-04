Coronavirus News Live Updates: IPL match between CSK and RR to be rescheduled

IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to be rescheduled, say BCCI sources. The match was scheduled for May 5, Wednesday.
India reports 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,02,82,833
Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292
Death toll: 2,22,408
Active cases: 34,47,133
Maharashtra daily COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000 in 30 days
Daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday (May 3) for the first time in the last 30 days, taking the tally to 47,71,022. With 567 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 70,851, the state health department said. On April 3, Maharashtra had reported 49,447 infections. On April 1 and 2, 43,183 and 47,827 cases were added, respectively. The state had reported an average of 60,000 cases in most of April.
For more, click here
Fifth consignment carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrives from the US
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and decided to grant an extension to retiring doctors up to December, officials informed.
"The incentive will be Rs 10,000 per month for resident doctors, post-graduates, and medical officers, Rs 7,000 for nursing and paramedical staff, and Rs 5,000 for drivers, sweepers, and attendants," reads an official statement.