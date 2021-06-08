Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports less than 1 lakh daily cases after 63 days; positivity rate at 4.62%

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore, the health ministry said on Monday. It said 16,07,531 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 68,661 in the age group received the second dose of the vaccine on Monday. Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 people in the age group have received the first dose and 2,37,107 have received the second dose across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

India adds 86,498 new cases, 1,82,282 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Active cases: 13,03,702 Total recoveries: 2,73,41,462 Total recoveries: 2,73,41,462 Recovery rate: 94.29% Recovery rate: 94.29% Positivity rate: 4.62% Positivity rate: 4.62% Banks offering higher interest rates on FDs to encourage COVID-19 vaccination In a bid to encourage more COVID-19 vaccination, some state-owned lenders have announced higher interest rates on deposits, but for a limited period. City-based UCO Bank said it is offering 30 basis points or 0.30 percent higher rate on fixed deposits of 999 days for applicants who have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. US study concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab, says report A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report added. Andhra Pradesh: State government has decided to vaccinate all mothers having children under 5 years of age, as a precautionary measure in the wake of predictions of third wave of COVID-19, says state Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal World Health Organization (WHO) official said that the organisation can't compel China to divulge more data on COVID-19's origins, while adding it will propose studies needed to take understanding of where the virus emerged to the "next level", says a news report. J&K: Indian Army's Northern Command conducted a vaccination drive for ex-servicemen at a stadium in Udhampur's Ramnagar



They were not been able to come for vaccination at Army hospital. We're organizing vaccination drive in our region:Col SK Malhotra, Nodal Officer COVID(07.06)