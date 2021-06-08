  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports less than 1 lakh daily cases after 63 days; positivity rate at 4.62%

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 08, 2021 09:00:47 IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore, the health ministry said on Monday. It said 16,07,531 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 68,661 in the age group received the second dose of the vaccine on Monday. Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 people in the age group have received the first dose and 2,37,107 have received the second dose across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

