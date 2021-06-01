  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu temple priests, workers to get Rs 4,000 as COVID-19 assistance

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 01, 2021 08:55:11 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said that 12,23,596 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday. Cumulatively, 2,02,10,889 people across the country have received their first dose and 23,491 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

