Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu temple priests, workers to get Rs 4,000 as COVID-19 assistance

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said that 12,23,596 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday. Cumulatively, 2,02,10,889 people across the country have received their first dose and 23,491 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Peru almost triples official COVID-19 death toll after review to 180,000 Peru revised its official COVID-19 death toll to 180,764, almost triple the previous official figure of 69,342, following a government review that shows the severity of the outbreak in the Andean country. Peru has been one of the most battered countries in Latin America by the pandemic, which has overcrowded its hospitals and outstripped the availability of oxygen tanks. Experts had long warned that the true death toll was being undercounted in official statistics. The Central government allows the supply of oxygen to certain industries on a 'temporary basis subject to ensuring an adequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes'. Karnataka: Residents of a village in Shivamogga's Sagar Taluk have blocked roads to prevent people from entering the village, as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19 Karnataka: Residents of a village in Shivamogga's Sagar Taluk have blocked roads to prevent people from entering the village, as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/aOiZqL8IJA — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021 Himachal Pradesh: Youth in Shimla demands to ramp up vaccination for people above 18 years of age. Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21